News
Metal / Hard Rock 15/11/2020

Invisible Horizon Release 'Deafcon : One' Full Album Video Teaser

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Italian fresh metal band, INVISIBLE HORIZON, have released a full album video teaser from their debut album 'Deafcon : One', which will be released on November 27th via Horus Music. The YouTube video teaser can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/mvvRyIxLbno

Track listing:
1. Topless Beers, Free Bartenders and False Advertisement
2. Roll the Dice
3. Never Call Back
4. Too Late for Canada
5. The Honest Revenge of the Freaks
6. Vision
7. Tune of the Dead
8. EJ 666 LR
9. End

The album was produced by Invisible Horizon and recorded at The Yellow Inn Studios. Mixed by Aki Sihvonen and mastered by Mika Jussila at Finnvox Studios. Band photo by by Giorgio Coxe. Artwork by Fabio Garigliano.

Invisible Horizon is:
Permanent line up
Paolo Carrone - Guitars, Backing Vocals
Davide Avetta - Bass, Backing Vocals
Alessandro Cultrera - Guitars, Backing Vocals

Guest Musicians
Marcello Vieira - Lead and Backing Vocals
Marco Binda - Drums

INVISIBLE HORIZON was formed in 2016 in Turin (Italy) by three long-time friend musicians with substantial experience in live music and a strong background in music composition.

In the last years INVISIBLE HORIZON had the strong feeling that something in the scene was fading. This pushed us even more to jam on our own riffs and lines with the clear aim of writing something "fresh". This unleashed a lot of music!

INVISIBLE HORIZON ended in late 2018 with more than 15 killer songs and picked 7 of these songs to release them and say "hello world!".

This three-men lineup took advantage of two top notch session-musicians, Marcello Vieira on vocals and Marco Binda on drums to set sail and self-produce their first full-length release "Deafcon : One".

INVISIBLE HORIZON worked with Finnvox Studios, which have been in charge of mixing and mastering the album to top levels.
www.facebook.com/Invisible-Horizon-101193111685376
www.instagram.com/invisible_horizon_fresh_metal






