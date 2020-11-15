From Olympic Dreams To Acting, Michael Cooke Is Finally Playing His Own Tune

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Having an identical twin often leads to a competitive streak between children but imagine finding your yourself in direct competition in the entertainment industry as an adult? This is what Glasgow-based Michael Cooke found, having had his hopes dashed of becoming an Olympic athlete, he turned to acting, only to find himself coming up against his twin brother for the same roles! Despite this, he has managed to become a successful actor but it is now to music he turns his attention, finding an outlet for his creative side which enables him to truly introduce his personality, without having to conform to pre-written parts. Following the success of the singles, Losing My Mind for Nothing and In a Dream, which have received radio play worldwide, his new single is the title track from his debut album, Doin Alright, released on 2nd November.



Splitting his time between Glasgow and London, Michael Cooke has never taken a potential career lightly - his early ambition of becoming an Olympic athlete were dramatically curtailed due to injury, so he set his sights on, what else…Hollywood! Michael has enjoyed success on stage, small and silver screens though has always felt that his true artistic talents were limited by the roles he was offered, not to mention the huge stress and effects on his mental health by the audition processes. Music, he feels, is his true calling, allowing him to communicate with an audience completely on his terms, writing and performing all his own songs, an authenticity which can be heard through the eight tracks on his debut album, Doin Alright.



Influenced by the music he grew up listening to, from his parent's love of sixties folk rock acts through to his own passion for indie and singer-songwriters from the 60s to the 00s, the album Doin Alright captures the cinematic storytelling which naturally leans on his talent as an actor whilst also showing a skill as a songwriter and performer, using melody and musicianship and rather than studio trickery to deliver a set of songs which linger long in the memory.



Losing my mind for nothing

Run all night

Into the horizon

Shed a little light

I want you to know

Same old song

In A Dream

Doin' alright



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/michaelcookemusic/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/michaelcookeofficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/michaelcooke89

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-830073447-182196885/tracks

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5MxyKC6glppKNIXoR0mbaI?si=W5vd0Nv6QG-JTpO9lBUOjw

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRp-OTMQGvxHX3Cp1C1dx_g/videos



