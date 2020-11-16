Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 16/11/2020

Intro_p Is Back With 2 Brilliantly Soothing Tracks For His 9th EP Called "Promises"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Intro_p is back out of his rabbit hole with 2 brilliantly soothing and absorbing tracks for his 9th EP called "Promises".
This EP underlines the common values of humanity, even if we have different cultures, religions, social backgrounds, etc. At the end of the day, we all have similar attitudes towards promises. It is ironic though, that "promises" are made by political leaders to divide us.

Out on Introp Music on November the 13th, don't miss it!
