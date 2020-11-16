Intro_p Is Back With 2 Brilliantly Soothing Tracks For His 9th EP Called "Promises"



This EP underlines the common values of humanity, even if we have different cultures, religions, social backgrounds, etc. At the end of the day, we all have similar attitudes towards promises. It is ironic though, that "promises" are made by political leaders to divide us.



Out on Introp

https://www.introp-music.com

https://spoti.fi/2IFkZby

https://www.beatport.com/artist/intro-p/731353

https://bit.ly/3lzUVx3

https://www.facebook.com/intropmusic

https://www.instagram.com/intropmusic New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Intro_p is back out of his rabbit hole with 2 brilliantly soothing and absorbing tracks for his 9th EP called " Promises ".This EP underlines the common values of humanity, even if we have different cultures, religions, social backgrounds, etc. At the end of the day, we all have similar attitudes towards promises. It is ironic though, that "promises" are made by political leaders to divide us.Out on Introp Music on November the 13th, don't miss it!https://www.introp-music.comhttps://spoti.fi/2IFkZbyhttps://www.beatport.com/artist/intro-p/731353https://bit.ly/3lzUVx3https://www.facebook.com/intropmusichttps://www.instagram.com/intropmusic



