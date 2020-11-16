Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 16/11/2020

2 Chainz Releases Sixth Studio Album "So Help Me God"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 2 Chainz's SO HELP ME GOD, the sixth studio album by the multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning MC arrives at all DSPs via Def Jam Recordings/Universal Music. SO HELP ME GOD features the track "Can't Go For That" - with a new must-see video premiering today at noon EST - with and the hit singles "Money Maker" featuring Lil Wayne and "Quarantine Thick" featuring Mulatto. Tonight, 2 Chainz is slated to perform "Can't Go For That" on NBC's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

In a worldwide 2 Chainz exclusive, the day before the album dropped, unreleased songs from SO HELP ME GOD were pre­miered by NBA 2K21 on current- and next-gen consoles. Exclusive access was granted to five new tracks from the album within the 2K Beats in-game playlist - nothing short of a groundbreaking milestone for the release of major label music in a video game. NBA 2K21, which is amassing one of the largest and most comprehens­ive collections of music ever assembled for a sports video game on next-gen consoles, is bringing access to new music like never before. For more info on NBA 2K21, please visit www.nba.2k.com.

In addition to launching new music, 2 Chainz recently partnered with Michelle Obama's When We All Vote to educate people on felony voting laws and he announced his Money Maker Fund to invest in HBCU students' businesses. Chainz' performances of "Money Maker" on the BET Hip-Hop Awards and the REVOLT Summit were both tributes to HBCU culture.

SO HELP ME GOD is the long-awaited follow-up to Rap Or Go To The League (March 2019), described as 2 Chainz' most personal, most lyrical, most soulful record to date. A&R'd by LeBron James, Rap Or Go To The League spun off two smashes: the MTV VMA-nominated "Rule The World" featuring Ariana Grande, which boasts over 22 million YouTube views to date; and the RIAA platinum "Bigger Than You" featuring Drake and Quavo with over 62 million combined YouTube views to date.

In addition to music, 2 Chainz' wildly popular tv show Most Expensivest on VICELAND wrapped up its third season in 2019 with 20 new episodes. His "Chain Reaction" sneaker collaboration with Versace hit stores in spring 2018, and was their most popular shoe of the year. Chainz' cannabis brand, GAS Cannabis Co. is available throughout California. And he starred with Adam Scott in the 2019 Super Bowl LIII Expensify tv spot, "the world's first Super Bowl commercial you can expense."

SO HELP ME GOD tracklist:
1. "Lambo Wrist"
2. "Grey Area"
3. "Save Me" featuring NBA Youngboy
4. "Money Maker" featuring Lil Wayne
5. "Can't Go For That" featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Lil Duval
6. "Feel A Way" featuring Kanye West and Brent Faiyaz
7. "Quarantine Thick" featuring Mulatto
8. "Ziploc" featuring Kevin Gates
9. "Free Lighter" featuring Lil Uzi Vert and Chief Keef
10. "Toni"
11. "Southside Hov"
12. "Vampire"
13. "YRB" featuring Rick Ross and Skooly
14. "Wait For You To Die"
15. "55 Times"

Following his run as a founding member of Def Jam duo Playaz Circle from his native Atlanta, 2 Chainz' name was on everyone's lips in 2012, when he stole a verse on "Mercy," fellow Def Jam artist Kanye West/G.O.O.D. Music's RIAA triple-platinum #1 R&B/#1 Rap hit (from Cruel Summer). In August 2012, Chainz arrived as a Def Jam solo artist with Based On A T.R.U. Story, his debut album. B.O.A.T.S. entered Soundscan at #1 and was certified RIAA gold. Its success was fueled by the RIAA platinum #1 "No Lie" featuring Drake, the double-platinum "Birthday Song" featuring Kanye West, and double-platinum "I'm Different." "Mercy" was subsequently a Grammy® nominee for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance, while B.O.A.T.S. was nominated for Best Rap Album. Chainz' dominance was extended when the sequel,B.O.A.T.S. II: Me Time entered the Soundscan hip-hop chart at #1 in September 2013, and spun off the RIAA gold single, "Feds Watching" featuring Pharrell.

In 2016, Chainz brought it back to his essence with a series of mixtapes that dominated the streets: Felt Like Cappin, Daniel Son; Necklace Don, and Hibachi For Lunch. Also in 2016, he released the lauded collaborative albumColleGrove with New Orleans hip-hop luminary Lil Wayne. Critics agreed that 2 Chainz conquered 2016, with the New York Times proclaiming "all hail our greatest punch line rapper, 2 Chainz." The year was capped off with his first Grammy Award, Best Rap Performance for his verse on Chance The Rapper's hit song "No Problem."

With momentum on his side, 2 Chainz released his first solo album since 2013: Pretty Girls Like Trap Music (June 2017) was accompanied by a 35-city tour of North America through September. Chainz' TV appearances included visits with Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Trevor Noah. 2018 brought the EP releases The Play Don't Care Who Makes It (February, with the RIAA gold "Proud" featuring YG and Offset), and Hot Wings Are A Girl's Best Friend (November). Rap Or Go To The League, arrived March 2019, and included three multi-platinum hits: "4 AM" featuring Travis Scott;"It's A Vibe" featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz and Jhené Aiko; and "Good Drank" featuring Quavo and Gucci Mane. Chainz foresaw covid's new normal on his January 2020 single + video release, "Dead Man Walking"featuring Future. SO HELP ME GOD, Chainz' sixth studio album via Def Jam arrived November 2020, containing the singles "Money Maker" featuring Lil Wayne and "Quarantine Thick" featuring Mulatto. In a worldwide exclusive the day before the album release, unreleased songs from the album were premiered by NBA 2K21 on current- and next-gen consoles - a groundbreaking milestone for the release of major label music in a video game, yet another example ofChainz' impact on popular culture. It encompasses not only music but hisMost Expensivest cable tv series on VICELAND, his "Chain Reaction" sneaker collaboration with Versace, his GAS Cannabis Co. brand, and his 2019 Super Bowl LIII Expensify tv spot with Adam Scott. TheRinger.comwas inspired to write: "Forget Mount Rush­more -  2 Chainz deserves his own national monument. This year dude is top five humans of all time."






Most read news of the week
Pianist Yael Weiss Plans 12-hour Beethoven Marathon As Part Of Multi-Year Initiative 32 Bright Clouds
Saustex Records To Release 'The End Is Here - The Last Label In The World Presents The Last Bands On Earth'
Low Cut Connie Releases Official Video For "Wild Ride" From Critically-Acclaimed Double Album Private Lives
ASCAP 2020 Country Music Awards A Winner On All Social Media Platforms - Country Stars And Genre's Top Songwriters Get Creative For Four-Day Virtual Celebration
2020 Black Music: En Vogue, Deborah Cox, Fred Hammond & The National Museum Of African American Music To Receive Awards And Recognition
Paul Simon, Diana Krall, Gary Knisely And Jeffrey Shafer Help Fund Louis Armstrong Foundation Grants For Nyc Jazz Musicians
Amazon Music Kicks Off The Holidays With New Amazon Original Songs From Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, Jose Feliciano, Carrie Underwood And More
Soul Crooner Alex Harris Releases Music Video "Falling For You"
NBA Youngboy Releases New Mixtape 'Until I Return'


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0208731 secs // 4 () queries in 0.002244234085083 secs