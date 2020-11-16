2 Chainz Releases Sixth Studio Album "So Help Me God"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
2 Chainz's SO HELP ME GOD, the sixth studio album by the multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning MC arrives at all DSPs via Def Jam Recordings/Universal Music. SO HELP ME GOD features the track "Can't Go For That
" - with a new must-see video premiering today at noon EST - with and the hit singles "Money Maker
" featuring Lil Wayne
and "Quarantine Thick" featuring Mulatto. Tonight, 2 Chainz
is slated to perform "Can't Go For That
" on NBC's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.
In a worldwide 2 Chainz
exclusive, the day before the album dropped, unreleased songs from SO HELP ME GOD were premiered by NBA 2K21 on current- and next-gen consoles. Exclusive access was granted to five new tracks from the album within the 2K Beats in-game playlist - nothing short of a groundbreaking milestone for the release of major label music in a video game. NBA 2K21, which is amassing one of the largest and most comprehensive collections of music ever assembled for a sports video game on next-gen consoles, is bringing access to new music like never before. For more info on NBA 2K21, please visit www.nba.2k.com.
In addition to launching new music, 2 Chainz
recently partnered with Michelle Obama's When We All Vote to educate people on felony voting laws and he announced his Money Maker Fund to invest in HBCU students' businesses. Chainz' performances of "Money Maker
" on the BET Hip-Hop Awards and the REVOLT Summit were both tributes to HBCU culture.
SO HELP ME GOD is the long-awaited follow-up to Rap Or Go To The League (March 2019), described as 2 Chainz' most personal, most lyrical, most soulful record to date. A&R'd by LeBron James, Rap Or Go To The League spun off two smashes: the MTV VMA-nominated "Rule The World
" featuring Ariana
Grande, which boasts over 22 million YouTube views to date; and the RIAA platinum "Bigger Than You" featuring Drake
and Quavo
with over 62 million combined YouTube views to date.
In addition to music, 2 Chainz' wildly popular tv show Most Expensivest on VICELAND wrapped up its third season in 2019 with 20 new episodes. His "Chain Reaction
" sneaker collaboration with Versace hit stores in spring 2018, and was their most popular shoe of the year. Chainz' cannabis brand, GAS Cannabis Co. is available throughout California. And he starred with Adam Scott in the 2019 Super Bowl LIII Expensify tv spot, "the world's first Super Bowl commercial you can expense."
SO HELP ME GOD tracklist:
1. "Lambo Wrist"
2. "Grey Area"
3. "Save Me
" featuring NBA Youngboy
4. "Money Maker
" featuring Lil Wayne
5. "Can't Go For That
" featuring Ty Dolla $ign
and Lil Duval
6. "Feel A Way" featuring Kanye West
and Brent Faiyaz
7. "Quarantine Thick" featuring Mulatto
8. "Ziploc" featuring Kevin
Gates
9. "Free Lighter" featuring Lil Uzi Vert
and Chief Keef
10. "Toni"
11. "Southside Hov"
12. "Vampire"
13. "YRB" featuring Rick Ross
and Skooly
14. "Wait For You To Die"
15. "55 Times"
Following his run as a founding member of Def Jam duo Playaz Circle
from his native Atlanta, 2 Chainz' name was on everyone's lips in 2012, when he stole a verse on "Mercy," fellow Def Jam artist Kanye West/G.O.O.D. Music's RIAA triple-platinum #1 R&B/#1 Rap hit (from Cruel Summer). In August 2012, Chainz arrived as a Def Jam solo artist with Based On A T.R.U. Story, his debut album. B.O.A.T.S. entered Soundscan at #1 and was certified RIAA gold. Its success was fueled by the RIAA platinum #1 "No Lie
" featuring Drake, the double-platinum "Birthday Song" featuring Kanye West, and double-platinum "I'm Different." "Mercy
" was subsequently a Grammy® nominee for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance, while B.O.A.T.S. was nominated for Best Rap Album. Chainz' dominance was extended when the sequel,B.O.A.T.S. II: Me Time entered the Soundscan hip-hop chart at #1 in September
2013, and spun off the RIAA gold single, "Feds Watching" featuring Pharrell.
In 2016, Chainz brought it back to his essence with a series of mixtapes that dominated the streets: Felt Like Cappin, Daniel
Son; Necklace Don, and Hibachi For Lunch. Also in 2016, he released the lauded collaborative albumColleGrove with New Orleans hip-hop luminary Lil Wayne. Critics agreed that 2 Chainz
conquered 2016, with the New York Times proclaiming "all hail our greatest punch line rapper, 2 Chainz." The year was capped off with his first Grammy Award, Best Rap Performance for his verse on Chance The Rapper's hit song "No Problem."
With momentum on his side, 2 Chainz
released his first solo album since 2013: Pretty Girls Like Trap Music
(June 2017) was accompanied by a 35-city tour of North America
through September. Chainz' TV appearances included visits with Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Trevor Noah. 2018 brought the EP releases The Play Don't Care Who Makes It (February, with the RIAA gold "Proud
" featuring YG and Offset), and Hot Wings Are A Girl's Best Friend (November). Rap Or Go To The League, arrived March 2019, and included three multi-platinum hits: "4 AM" featuring Travis
Scott;"It's A Vibe" featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz
and Jhené Aiko; and "Good Drank" featuring Quavo
and Gucci Mane. Chainz foresaw covid's new normal on his January 2020 single + video release, "Dead Man Walking
"featuring Future. SO HELP ME GOD, Chainz' sixth studio album via Def Jam arrived November 2020, containing the singles "Money Maker
" featuring Lil Wayne
and "Quarantine Thick" featuring Mulatto. In a worldwide exclusive the day before the album release, unreleased songs from the album were premiered by NBA 2K21 on current- and next-gen consoles - a groundbreaking milestone for the release of major label music in a video game, yet another example ofChainz' impact on popular culture. It encompasses not only music but hisMost Expensivest cable tv series on VICELAND, his "Chain Reaction
" sneaker collaboration with Versace, his GAS Cannabis Co. brand, and his 2019 Super Bowl LIII Expensify tv spot with Adam Scott. TheRinger.comwas inspired to write: "Forget Mount Rushmore - 2 Chainz deserves his own national monument. This year dude is top five humans of all time."