Celeste Shares New Track "A Little Love" Written & Performed For The John Lewis & Waitrose Christmas Ad Campaign

The song marks another milestone in the ascension of the British-Jamaican soul singer and songwriter who won both the BRITs Rising Star Award and BBC Music's Sound last year and is the breakthrough artist of 2020. It follows the release last month of 'Hear My Voice' which was co-written with Golden Globe-nominated composer New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Celeste shares her new track "A Little Love" released on Polydor Records/Universal Music. The song was written and recorded for the John Lewis and Waitrose Christmas advertising campaign called 'Give A Little Love', which is unveiled today. 'A Little Love' is the first original song commissioned for their Christmas advertising campaigns which - inspired by the kindness shown by the British public during the pandemic - encourages viewers to give a little love to others. Two new joint ads encourage the nation to spread kindness and help raise £4m for two charities - Home-Start and FareShare. A further £1m will be donated by Waitrose and John Lewis branches to local charities supporting families in need. Every time 'A Little Love' is downloaded Celeste and Polydor Records will make a 10p donation to the campaign.Brit-Award winning Celeste was approached by John Lewis Partnership and asked to write a song which reflects the poignant theme of this year's ad campaign, which celebrates kindness as the nation is encouraged to 'Give A Little Love'. Celeste says, "I felt honoured to be asked to take part. I wanted to create something that felt classic but still true to who I am as a writer and performer."Commenting on the song Claire Pointon, Customer Director for John Lewis said; "We immediately knew that Celeste was right for our campaign. Her voice is haunting and magical. Her song blew us away."The song marks another milestone in the ascension of the British-Jamaican soul singer and songwriter who won both the BRITs Rising Star Award and BBC Music's Sound last year and is the breakthrough artist of 2020. It follows the release last month of 'Hear My Voice' which was co-written with Golden Globe-nominated composer Daniel Pemberton and is the focus track of the Netflix film The Trial of the Chicago 7, written and directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Aaron Sorkin. 'Hear My Voice' is predicted by Variety to be an Oscars contender for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards next year.



