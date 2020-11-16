GiGi Vega's "Mistletoe Kiss" Debuts On The Itunes Dance Charts At No 4





Twitter - @gigivegamusic New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hot new artist, GiGi Vega, debuts her first holiday single, "Mistletoe Kiss", entering the holiday celebration season at #4 on the iTunes Dance charts. She pulled ahead of Fever, by Dua Lipa and Angele. GiGi Vega's "Mistletoe Kiss" also bested The Chainsmokers, & Marshmello/Halsey.Pop with a flair of urban applies to both GiGi Vega's music and dancing style. Her vocals are distinct, and Adult Contemporary radio from Honolulu to Providence, RI are playing the song ahead of the holiday season. GiGi Vega is on the rise on radio, and top five in many of the AC markets the song is playing. With a Mariah Carey-like vibe, GiGi Vega's holiday song is making a strong pre-holiday showing.Mistletoe Kiss is not only buzzing as a single, GiGi Vega is on the rise from many directions. Mistletoe Kiss is featured on "The App That Stole Christmas" Mix Tape, anchored by Afro-beat billboard chart topper JayQ The Legend. The App That Stole Christmas movie can be seen on Netflix beginning November 20th 2020.GiGi Vega's music video, shot in the southern California desert, is not your typical Christmas visual, but it makes you nostalgic for Christmas and that under the "Mistletoe Kiss". "Mistletoe Kiss" is written, produced and performed by this 21 year old artist and is GiGi's first Holiday song release."Music is the conductor of the beating of our hearts," says Ms. Vega "So thankful to my team at BreakOut Music for always having my back, and giving me the opportunity to do what I am so passionate about."GiGi Vega will be releasing her EP in 2021. The "Mistletoe Kiss" music video:https://youtu.be/G39jJCIiAN0TikTok - @gigivegaofficialYouTube - @gigivegasofficialFB - @gigivegaInsta - @gigivegamusicTwitter - @gigivegamusic



