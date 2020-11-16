Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Rock 16/11/2020

Morrissey & David Bowie 'Cosmic Dancer' (Live)

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Morrissey and David Bowie's duet of T-Rex's 'Cosmic Dancer', that was recorded live at the Inglewood Forum, Los Angeles on 6th February 1991, is released for the first time today on streaming platforms.
The 7-inch double A-side single featuring 'Cosmic Dancer' alongside Morrissey's 2020 cover of The Jam's 'That's Entertainment' is to be released on 19th February. The sleeve front and back features photographs of David Bowie with Morrissey and were taken in New York City by Linder Sterling.

As a point to note, this version of 'That's Entertainment' is different to the commonly circulated version from 1993.

Side A
Morrissey & Bowie - Cosmic Dancer (live at the Inglewood Forum, Los Angeles, 6th February, 1991)

Side AA
Morrissey - That's Entertainment (2020)






