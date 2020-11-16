Amey St Cyr Releases New Single 'Life's Too Short' Today





spoti.fi/3lB2d3B New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Amey makes uplifting, retro-tinged dance music with a positive message at a time when the world needs it most. A confident, inspirational artist, Amey's third release 'Life's too Short' is out TODAY.'Life's too Short' is a nu-disco dance anthem whose lyrics encourage us to join in the party of life. It's uplifting and upbeat sounds lure us into a positive frame of mind lifting our spirits out of the doldrums of Covid 19.Amey was well on her way to a successful career in music in the mid-nineties when fate intervened. After giving birth to her daughter, Amey developed crippling postnatal depression and her band broke up, leading to a period of alcohol and drug addiction. Now free from her illness and addiction, she is able to commit herself to music once again. As well as singing, Amey is also an actor and has appeared in music videos for the likes of Krept & Konan and Big Narstie. She has also recently written and performed a theatrical piece with her daughter Zakia, called Voices Of The Motherland, exploring their relationship and touching upon issues of immigration, race, family and identity.Amey has had a varied career as a singer, songwriter, actor and model. She has featured in films and music videos, and most recently has been working on a theatrical piece with her daughter Zakia, a documentary about which was produced by Zakia and featured on BBC Radio 4. She was interviewed on Good Morning Britain in 2019 about her role in the Lumen dating app campaign. Music has been in Amey St Cyr's blood her entire life. She provided vocals for several bands in the 1990s, including The Thompson Twins and Baby Ford.www.instagram.com/aletheababywww.facebook.com/amey.st.cyrtwitter.com/StAmeliawww.decentmusicpr.com/ameystcyrspoti.fi/3lB2d3B



