Previously released singles from California Poppy 2 include, "State of Mind" ("sunny single" - Uproxx), "Tesla in a Pandemic" ("introspective instrumental that sounds as smooth as the Tesla" - Hot New Hip Hop) and " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rexx Life Raj releases " Freak " ft. Juvenile, the final single off his upcoming EP, California Poppy 2, out November 20th via EMPIRE. Cleverly sampling Adina Howard's 90's hit "Freak Like Me," Raj and New Orleans rap legend Juvenile embrace the "freak" in everyone as they croon over the silky production. Listen to " Freak " ft. Juvenile here:https://music.empi.re/freakProduced by Kyle Betty (Raj's in house producer) and ReeceBeats (G-Eazy, Kehlani) and mixed by Alex Tumay (Young Thug, Travis Scott), California Poppy 2 is a follow-up to Raj's 2018 EP, California Poppy, and thoughtfully "speaks to the tumultuous times." (Uproxx). The eight-track collection features industry luminaries like Juvenile and British rapper Kojey Radical. With masterful flow and slick wordplay, Raj offers thoughtful commentary on what it means to be a Black man in America, taking listeners on a journey through the ups and downs of his life.Previously released singles from California Poppy 2 include, "State of Mind" ("sunny single" - Uproxx), "Tesla in a Pandemic" ("introspective instrumental that sounds as smooth as the Tesla" - Hot New Hip Hop) and " Canvas " ("will untether you from the day-to-day realities" - KUTX).



