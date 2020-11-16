Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Music Industry 16/11/2020

30M Records Is A New Label For Contemporary Iranian Music

30M Records Is A New Label For Contemporary Iranian Music
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


TEHRAN, IRAN (Top40 Charts) This year, the cities of Hamburg and Tehran are brought closer together with the founding of 30M Records. The label, created by German music industry veteran and Persia enthusiast, Matthias Koch aims at showcasing emerging Iranian talent to an international audience. With a focus on musicians who are reviving the country's musical heritage by incorporating centuries old instrumentation and style in modern-day interpretations, production techniques and compositions, 30M Records bridges the gap between traditional and contemporary Iranian music.

30M Records will be launched with its first album, RAAZ („Secret"). The project, a collaborative endeavor by musicians Hooshyar Khayam and Bamdad Afshar, aims to shed light on the few remaining artists and keepers of Iranian folk music tradition by incorporating the ancient Baluchi rhythms from the country's south within a mixed-medium frame of electronics, prepared piano, strings and vocal recordings. RAAZ will be followed by new releases in every genre, including Iranian electronic music.






Most read news of the week
Pianist Yael Weiss Plans 12-hour Beethoven Marathon As Part Of Multi-Year Initiative 32 Bright Clouds
Saustex Records To Release 'The End Is Here - The Last Label In The World Presents The Last Bands On Earth'
2020 Black Music: En Vogue, Deborah Cox, Fred Hammond & The National Museum Of African American Music To Receive Awards And Recognition
ASCAP 2020 Country Music Awards A Winner On All Social Media Platforms - Country Stars And Genre's Top Songwriters Get Creative For Four-Day Virtual Celebration
Low Cut Connie Releases Official Video For "Wild Ride" From Critically-Acclaimed Double Album Private Lives
Amazon Music Kicks Off The Holidays With New Amazon Original Songs From Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, Jose Feliciano, Carrie Underwood And More
Soul Crooner Alex Harris Releases Music Video "Falling For You"
Lil Wayne Drops "NFL" Music Video Ft. Gudda Gudda & HoodyBaby
NBA Youngboy Releases New Mixtape 'Until I Return'


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0182950 secs // 4 () queries in 0.001230001449585 secs