News
RnB 17/11/2020

AKON Celebrates Anniversaries Of Konvicted And Freedom

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, iconic R&B Singer AKON celebrates the anniversary of Konvicted, one of his biggest records, with the HD video release of hit songs from the album. The newly released HD videos are now the highest possible audio and video quality and have been upgraded from the original tape source and feature hi-res 24-bit audio. "Don't Matter," "Smack That," and "Sorry, Blame It On Me" received the HD treatment for the 14th anniversary of Konvicted. "Right Now (Na Na Na)," "Beautiful," and "I'm So Paid" will be available on December 2, 2020, to celebrate the 12th anniversary of Freedom.
AKON (Photo Credit: Anthony Mandler)

Released 14 years ago on November 14, 2006, Konvicted helped launch Akon into superstardom and made him a household name, debuting at #2 on the Billboard 200 and going on to receive a 3X Platinum certification from the RIAA, with the aforementioned "Don't Matter" (#1 on the Billboard Hot 100)," "Smack That" (#2 on the Billboard Hot 100), and "Sorry, Blame It On Me" (#7 on the Billboard Hot 100) all reaching the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100.

Similarly, Freedom (released 12 years ago on December 2, 2008) reached chart success, debuting at #7 on the Billboard 200, with all of its singles ("Right Now (Na Na Na)" at #8, "Beautiful" at #19, "I'm So Paid" at #31) reaching the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100.

Akon began releasing music with his 2004 debut Trouble, which featured his breakthrough hits "Locked Up" and "Lonely." After his commercial breakthrough, he founded Konvict Muzik and KonLive Distribution, helping launch the careers of T-Pain, Kardinal Official, and more. He has also focused on philanthropy with his Akon Lighting Africa, which has helped bring electricity to 15 countries of Africa. In December 2020, Akon will be announcing his next highly anticipated solo album titled #1.






