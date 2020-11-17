Sony/ATV & Bleeding Fingers Expand Opportunities For Black Composers With USC Screen Scoring Diversity Scholarship





The Screen Scoring Diversity Scholarship will cover the entire cost of USC Thornton's Screen Scoring Master's program, including tuition, housing and meals, application fee reimbursement, equipment, applicable relocation costs, and software purchases. It will also include an apprenticeship opportunity at Bleeding Fingers Music, the leading custom scoring company in the film and television industry, founded by Hans Zimmer, Steve Kofsky and Russell Emanuel.



Notable USC Thornton Screen Scoring alumni includes Bleeding Fingers composer Austin Hammonds. Since graduating from the program and joining Bleeding Fingers as a composer, Austin has quickly made a name for himself within the film and scoring community.



Sony/ATV Chairman and CEO Jon Platt stated, "We are proud to partner with Bleeding Fingers and USC Thornton to establish this scholarship as we work to break down barriers for

"Music thrives on cultural variety and we feel privileged and excited to be able to bring this opportunity to the next generation of screen composers that will flourish with diversity," Russell Emanuel, President & CEO, Production

"There are many barriers to becoming a composer, not least is the expense of studying at a top school," Hans Zimmer, Composer and Co-Founder, Bleeding Fingers







"USC Thornton's Division of Contemporary



"This scholarship from Sony/ATV



Prospective applicants can learn more and apply for the program here. Eligible applicants will be automatically considered for the scholarship. All applicants must possess an undergraduate degree and will be assessed based on strong academic standing and musical excellence. If the undergraduate degree is not in music composition or screen scoring, equivalent professional experience will be considered. The application fee is $115 (to be reimbursed to the candidate who is ultimately awarded the scholarship), and the submission deadline for the 2021-22 academic year is December 1, 2020.



About Bleeding Fingers Music: Bleeding Fingers



About the USC Thornton Screen Scoring Master's Program: The USC Thornton Screen Scoring program is widely recognized as one of the world's finest for musical composition in visual media. With a faculty comprised of working professionals in the film, television and video-game industries, the Screen Scoring program provides student composers the unique opportunity to collaborate with student filmmakers and game designers in creating music for more than 100 annual film, television and game projects. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Sony/ATV Music Publishing and Bleeding Fingers Music announced they have established a Screen Scoring Diversity Scholarship for Black composition students within the Screen Scoring Master's Program at the University of Southern California Thornton School of Music. The scholarship, which is part of Sony Music Group's Social Justice Fund efforts, aims to encourage inclusivity and expand opportunities for Black composers, who are vastly underrepresented throughout the film and scoring community.The Screen Scoring Diversity Scholarship will cover the entire cost of USC Thornton's Screen Scoring Master's program, including tuition, housing and meals, application fee reimbursement, equipment, applicable relocation costs, and software purchases. It will also include an apprenticeship opportunity at Bleeding Fingers Music, the leading custom scoring company in the film and television industry, founded by Hans Zimmer, Steve Kofsky and Russell Emanuel.Notable USC Thornton Screen Scoring alumni includes Bleeding Fingers composer Austin Hammonds. Since graduating from the program and joining Bleeding Fingers as a composer, Austin has quickly made a name for himself within the film and scoring community.Sony/ATV Chairman and CEO Jon Platt stated, "We are proud to partner with Bleeding Fingers and USC Thornton to establish this scholarship as we work to break down barriers for Black composers. We look forward to bringing a wide range of new, creative voices to the film and scoring community, and throughout the music industry.""Music thrives on cultural variety and we feel privileged and excited to be able to bring this opportunity to the next generation of screen composers that will flourish with diversity," Russell Emanuel, President & CEO, Production Music said."There are many barriers to becoming a composer, not least is the expense of studying at a top school," Hans Zimmer, Composer and Co-Founder, Bleeding Fingers Music said. "We want to break down this wall and find some truly gifted individuals that will become role models of the future." Quincy Jones, Composer and Producer, said, "I've wanted to score films since I was 15 years old, but it didn't seem likely at that age. Now, as the first African American to have been nominated twice in the same year for the Best Song and Best Score Academy Award, I know that "first" often means "only." To help change that narrative, I'm honored to support the new "Screen Scoring Diversity Scholarship for Black Composers" at USC's Thornton School of Music. We've got to inspire these rugrats to know that their talents are valuable, help provide access to the tools they need, and show them that there is PLENTY of room for Black composers…and it makes my soul smile to know that's exactly what this scholarship serves to achieve!""USC Thornton's Division of Contemporary Music and Screen Scoring program are so encouraged by the commitment and generosity of our colleagues at Sony/ATV and Bleeding Fingers," said Sean Holt, Vice Dean of the Division of Contemporary Music. "We are enthusiastic about the opportunity and the lasting impact this scholarship will have on our efforts to build a more inclusive screen music community.""This scholarship from Sony/ATV Music Publishing is extraordinary and most gratefully received," said Daniel Carlin, Director of the Screen Scoring program. "Equally important is our partnership with Bleeding Fingers Music, Hans Zimmer and partners," Carlin said. "Recent alum Austin Hammonds is now a composer at Bleeding Fingers and already earning great success at the premier screen-music company. Such funding and working opportunities for talented Black students enhance both the Thornton music community and our professional industry. We feel blessed and truly grateful."Prospective applicants can learn more and apply for the program here. Eligible applicants will be automatically considered for the scholarship. All applicants must possess an undergraduate degree and will be assessed based on strong academic standing and musical excellence. If the undergraduate degree is not in music composition or screen scoring, equivalent professional experience will be considered. The application fee is $115 (to be reimbursed to the candidate who is ultimately awarded the scholarship), and the submission deadline for the 2021-22 academic year is December 1, 2020.About Bleeding Fingers Music: Bleeding Fingers Music is a composer collective creating original film and television scores. A joint venture between composer Hans Zimmer, Steve Kofsky and the production music arm of Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Bleeding Fingers is the leading custom scoring company in the film and television industry. In addition to the Emmy-nominated score for BBC's Planet Earth II, Bleeding Fingers' musical efforts include Fox's The Simpsons, Netflix's Alien Xmas, BBC's Seven Worlds, One Planet, Nature's Fear Factor for PBS/NOVA, Everest and Savage Kingdom for NatGeo, among many more.About the USC Thornton Screen Scoring Master's Program: The USC Thornton Screen Scoring program is widely recognized as one of the world's finest for musical composition in visual media. With a faculty comprised of working professionals in the film, television and video-game industries, the Screen Scoring program provides student composers the unique opportunity to collaborate with student filmmakers and game designers in creating music for more than 100 annual film, television and game projects.



