Evanescence Announces Live Stream Event For December 5th

Formed in the mid-90s, the two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Evanescence will be hosting their first public performance of the COVID era, a live stream concert experience dubbed Evanescence: A Live Session From Rock Falcon Studio, on Saturday, December 5th at 1 pm PT, 4 pm ET, 9 pm UK and 10 pm CET. The live stream will be available until Tuesday, December 8 at 11:59 pm ET. The band, who postponed their massive 2020 international tour earlier this year, safely assembled from Nashville, Sacramento, and Germany to perform live renditions of songs from their upcoming album The Bitter Truth for the first time, as well as some fan favourites and a few can't miss surprises.Advance early bird tickets are only $9.99 and can be purchased at www.EvanescenceLive.com. Fans are encouraged to buy early before prices increase on December 1st to the week-of-show pricing.Hosted at Rock Falcon Studio in Nashville where the band have been recording their new album, The Bitter Truth, the intimate performance gives an up-close view of Evanescence in the studio. In the live setting, Amy Lee's powerful vocals blend seamlessly with the group's raw, emotional arrangements, making it clear why she is "one of rock's definitive voices" (Rolling Stone). Featuring new songs as well as universally known anthems like "Bring Me to Life," the event delivers a powerful, timely performance that transitions effortlessly between guitar-driven bangers and piano ballads to bring the Evanescence live experience home.So far this year, Evanescence has released three singles from The Bitter Truth: "Wasted on You," "The Game is Over," and the current Top 15 radio single "Use My Voice," which have garnered early praise from The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Rolling Stone, and more. "Wasted on You" earned an MTV Video Music Awards nomination in the Best Rock category, and " Use My Voice " was the get-out-and-vote anthem for HeadCount, the music industry's biggest non-partisan, nonprofit voting rights organization.Watch Amy discuss " Use My Voice " and The Bitter Truth with Anthony Mason on CBS This Morning https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wU81zklgsTsThe band will play Europe next year, new dates are:2021Wed 8th Sept Zurich, CH, Hallenstadion ZurichThu 9th Sept Milan, IT, Mediolanum Forum MilanSat 11th Sept Berlin, DE, VelodromSun 12th Sept Gliwice, PL, Arena GliwiceTue 14th Sept Leipzig, DE, Quarterback Immobilien ArenaWed 15th Sept Hamburg, DE, Barclaycard ArenaFri 17th Sept Amsterdam, NL, Ziggo DomeSat 18th Sept Amsterdam, NL, Ziggo DomeMon 20th Sept Paris, FR, Accorhotels ArenaTue 21st Sept Düsseldorf, DE, Mitsubishi Electric HalleWed 22nd Sept Munich, DE, ZenithFri 24th Sept Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU, RockhalSun 26th Sept Frankfurt, DE, FesthalleMon 27th Sept Brussels, BE, Palais 12Tue 28th Sept Brussels, BE, Palais 12Thu 30th Sept Glasgow, UK, The SSE Hydro ArenaFri 1st Oct Leeds, UK, First Direct ArenaSun 3rd Oct Birmingham, UK, Utilita Arena BirminghamMon 4th Oct London, UK, The O2Thu 7th Oct Madrid, Spain, Palacio Vistalegre ********Evanescence ONLYFormed in the mid-90s, the two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning Evanescence has made an impact on people around the world. The group's 2003 landmark debut album Fallen laid the foundation; spending 43 weeks on the Billboard Top 10 and selling more than 17 million copies worldwide. Debut single and global hit "Bring Me to Life," reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 as well as marking their first U.K. #1 hit single. The equally popular " My Immortal " peaked at #7 in the U.S. and U.K. Following multiple worldwide tours, The Open Door came next, which went on to sell more than five million copies followed by the self-titled Evanescence which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Charts. Evanescence lead singer-songwriter and pianist Amy Lee, bassist Tim McCord, drummer Will Hunt, lead guitarist Troy McLawhorn, and guitarist Jen Majura went down both very new and familiar paths for their fourth and most ambitious release to date, Synthesis, in 2017 via BMG. The symphonic effort scored four Billboard #1s, debuting atop the Independent, Alternative, Rock, and Classical Album Charts. Evanescence launched their worldwide "Synthesis Live" tour in October 2017 combining their intense live performances and timeless songwriting with a powerful live orchestra. The band are currently working on their new album 'The Bitter Truth'.



