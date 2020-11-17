Katy Perry Releases New Music Project With A Message Of Hope And Optimism



With three #1 singles under her belt already, a #1 charting album and over 1.8 billion streams to date, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Katy Perry announced the launch of a new music project, seeing the two very different pop icons joining forces to refresh the world.Katy reimagines "Resilient" - a song from the global superstar's new album, Smile. Partnering with critically acclaimed DJ/producer Tiësto and introducing the vocal stylings of rising star Aitana, the remix is an uplifting, inclusive anthem for our times. The track launched last Friday, 13th November, with a first play on BBC Radio 1 'Best New Pop'. The accompanying visual - "Resilient" feat. Aitana (Tiësto Remix) - Open To Better Film - premiered today. It was directed by Chloe Wallace and reflects the positivity and optimism of the Coca-Cola 'Open' platform. Katy Perry explained: "To me, this campaign is about growing through challenges. I think the song 'Resilient' ties so well into that because being resilient is getting back up after you fall, growing from failure, and getting through that challenge. I loved the unity perspective Aitana brought to the song, and how it evolves the message into the importance of being resilient as a group. It's not always just about personal growth, we need to grow together too!"Walter Susini, Europe Head of Marketing, explained: "For more than 136 years, Coca-Cola has used its voice to help unite people across the world. In response to the current crisis, we launched the 'Open' platform, a campaign highlighting how the world has changed and to appreciate what perhaps was previously taken for granted. As we move towards the end of 2020, we are collaborating with Katy Perry to spread a message of hope and positivity, especially for the next generation. Lock-down has meant that young people have missed out on life-defining moments - from proms and graduations to just being with their friends face-to-face. This song is dedicated to them."Tiësto noted: "Whether through my music or my live performances, creating feel good and uplifting moments is my passion! I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join forces with Katy Perry and Aitana for this project with Coca-Cola - our mission is to inspire much needed optimism and happiness in our world, particularly during this time!" Aitana explained: "Getting to work with Katy Perry on one of her singles feels like I am dreaming! With the incredible Tiësto involved as well, and Coca Cola's important vision for this partnership, I hope this new version of 'Resilient' provides a moment of upliftment and happiness for people that are facing any challenge, big or small."Katy made her Capitol Records debut with 2008's One of the Boys after signing to the label in 2007. She cemented her status as a global superstar with the follow-up album, Teenage Dream (2010), which made her the only female artist (tied with Michael Jackson) to have five No. 1 singles from one album on the Billboard Hot 100 chart ("California Gurls," "Teenage Dream," "Firework," "E.T." and "Last Friday Night"). PRISM, her 2013 album, debuted at No. 1 on iTunes in 100 countries and has sold 15 million adjusted albums worldwide. With the singles "Roar," "Firework," and " Dark Horse " each surpassing the 10 million threshold including song sales and streams, Katy became the first artist to earn three RIAA Digital Single Diamond Awards. Katy is one of only five artists in history to have topped 100 million certified units with their digital singles - and the first-ever Capitol Records recording artist to join the elite RIAA 100 Million Certified Songs club.Her fourth studio album, WITNESS, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200, and No. 1 on iTunes in 46 countries. The certified 2X Platinum lead single, "Chained To The Rhythm," has over 1.75 billion streams worldwide, views on the accompanying video made her the most-viewed female artist on VEVO. Globally, it has achieved more than 6.5 billion cumulative streams and sold 4 million adjusted albums.Her summer 2019 single, "Never Really Over," off her latest album SMILE, is certified GOLD and was the biggest streaming launch of Katy's musical career. 2020's SMILE release has sold over 1.25 million adjusted albums, with nearly 2 Billion combined streams to date.In her 12 years with Capitol, Katy has racked up a cumulative 50 billion streams alongside worldwide sales of over 47.5 million adjusted albums and 135 million tracks. She was the first to reach 100 million followers on Twitter. Katy's 2015 Super Bowl performance is the highest-rated in the event's history. Katy was the first female artist to have four videos surpass a billion views each. Her videos for " Firework ", "Last Friday Night" and " Bon Appetit " have over one billion views, while " Dark Horse " has surpassed the two billion mark. "Roar" now has over three billion views.Aside from being one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, Katy is an active advocate of many philanthropic causes. In 2013, Katy was appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador as a result of her commitment to improving the lives of children worldwide. From traveling to Vietnam and Madagascar to highlight the needs of some of the world's most vulnerable children, to empowering girls and supporting adolescents living with HIV/AIDS, as well as raising awareness for UNICEF's emergency relief efforts, Katy has used her powerful voice to advocate for children and support UNICEF's mission to ensure every child's right to health, education, equality, and protection. She was awarded with the Audrey Hepburn Humanitarian Award in 2016.Katy has also been a champion for LGBTQ+ equality. She has received numerous awards for her work, including the Trevor Project's Hero Award in 2012, the Human Rights Campaign's National Equality Award in 2017, and amfAR's Award of Courage in 2018. She has also performed at various events to raise funds for the fight against HIV/AIDS, including 2009's Life Ball and 2016's amfAR Cannes Gala.Tiësto is a GRAMMY Award-winning, platinum-certified, international icon. The DJ and producer is the only artist to ever hold the titles of "The Greatest DJ of All Time" courtesy of Mixmag, "#1 DJ" according to Rolling Stone, and "The Godfather of EDM," as proclaimed by Billboard. From his underground dance floor bangers to his high-profile Las Vegas residency and crossover success, Tiësto created the blueprint that defines what it means to be a success in today's dance music world. In Tiësto's true fashion, he continues expand across genres, always evolving his craft. With over 36 million albums sold, eight billion cumulative streams, and a social platform with an audience exceeding 30 million fans spanning the globe, he continues to revolutionize the dance music landscape. Tiësto's new single—and first release since signing with Atlantic Records—" The Business " has already dominated airplay and charts worldwide, surpassing 45 million worldwide streams in the first several weeks since launch.2020 has continued the rapid rise of 21-year-old Spanish pop singer, Aitana. Nominated at the MTV Europe Music Awards for "Best Spanish Artist," and with an upcoming four nominations for the LOS40 Music Awards 2020 ("Best Artist," "Best Song" (twice!) and "Best Music Video") and at the 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards for "Best Pop Vocal Album', Aitana has cemented her place as Spain's newest superstar.With three #1 singles under her belt already, a #1 charting album and over 1.8 billion streams to date, Aitana was Spain's highest selling female album artist in 2019 - alongside her nomination for "Best New Artist" at the 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards. Aitana has been collaborating with the "who's who" of the Latin music scenes - including Sebastian Yatra, Danna Paola, Morat and Lele Pons. With her new album 11Razones expected for December, 2020 Aitana is on the path to put herself on the global stage.



