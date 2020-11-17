Johnny Orlando Announces 13-Date Virtual It's Never Really Over World Tour In Support Of New EP





Most recently, Orlando took home a 2020 MTV New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This past Saturday, rising pop superstar and winner of the 2020 Europe Music Award for Best Canadian Act Johnny Orlando took to his socials to announce the virtual It's Never Really Over World Tour in support of his latest EP released last month on Universal Music and Island Records. The 13-date virtual tour will kick off in India on November 28, hit the U.K. on December 4, stream in Canada on December 9, and culminate in the U.S. on December 10. The It's Never Really Over World Tour will stream on Moment House at 8pm local time in each respective market and include intros in the native languages of each region, giving fans a unique live experience across all tour dates. Shot at The Danforth Music Hall in Orlando's home city of Toronto, the 1-hour fully produced concert sees Orlando perform all of the songs off his sophomore EP, It's Never Really Over for the first time ever. For the full list of tour dates and for tickets, visit momenthouse.com/johnnyorlando.Last week, Orlando released the official video for his fan favourite track, "Adelaide," alongside its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, Nick Music and via the Viacom Times Square billboard in New York City. "Everybody Wants You," Orlando's current single, has amassed over 11 million streams since its release in September and is top 20 at Canadian radio.It's Never Really Over World Tour dates:November 28 - IndiaNovember 29 - IndonesiaNovember 30 - PhilippinesDecember 1 - SpainDecember 2 - ItalyDecember 3 - GermanyDecember 4 - U.K.December 5 - JapanDecember 6 - Australia & New ZealandDecember 7 - MexicoDecember 8 - BrazilDecember 9 - CanadaDecember 10 - U.S.Johnny Orlando, the Toronto-born singer, songwriter and actor signed to Universal Music Canada / Island Records, is this generation's rising pop superstar impacting a global music stage. After beginning his career posting covers on YouTube, Orlando has amassed a social media following of over 25 million+ engaged fans around the world. Now, at almost 18 years of age, Orlando's music has generated over 500 million streams and over 500 million YouTube views, and has garnered acclaim from the likes of Billboard, Variety, Paper, Teen Vogue, Just Jared Jr., Tiger Beat and more. Orlando released his debut EP, Teenage Fever in March 2019 which included numerous international hits that helped propel him to where he is today including 2018's Gold-certified " What If " (feat. Mackenzie Ziegler) which clocked 109 million-plus global streams and over 21 million music video views in under twelve months, captured #1 on the musical.ly Global Song Chart, and landed on the Spotify Viral 50 in 33 countries.Earlier this year, Orlando released new singles "Phobias" and "See You," revealing his more vulnerable side. He also re-released " What If " re-titled "What If (I Told You I Like You)," due to the massive success the song was receiving on TikTok where the track received over 12 million video creations resulting in over 5 billion views and was trending in over 15 countries globally including the U.S., U.K., Germany, Brazil, Canada and Australia. For one week in July, it was the #1 most used track (and Orlando the #1 most used artist) by video creations, beating out the likes of BLACKPINK, DaBaby and Drake. In summer 2020, Orlando's musical talent and international impact was recognized further when he secured a global talent deal and consumer products partnership with MTV/ViacomCBS.Most recently, Orlando took home a 2020 MTV Europe Music Award for Best Canadian Act, marking the second year in a row that he has earned the title. Along the way, Orlando garnered a nomination for Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the 2019 JUNO Awards as well as nods at the Kids' Choice Awards, iHeart Much Music Video Awards, and Teen Choice Awards. Orlando released his second EP, It's Never Really Over on October 23, 2020, which is a culmination of the personal growth that has come from his unique experiences over the past 12 months. It is a reflection of the now, a time filled with fears and uncertainty, but an underlining sense of hope.



