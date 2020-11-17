Joachim Cooder Performs On WNYC's "Soundcheck," Joined By Ry Cooder





On the album, Cooder uses the plain-spoken songs of Macon as a jumping off point, tinkering with the lyrics and reworking melodies for electric mbira. Cooder culled songs from Macon's vast catalog and recorded them with his band and special guests: Ry Cooder, Rayna Gellert, Juliette Commagere, Sam Gendel,

"Warm, uplifting, and quietly spectacular," says Uncut.

"A buoyant and joyful long-player," says Mojo. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Joachim Cooder is the guest on the latest episode of WNYC / New Sounds' Soundcheck, hosted by John Schaefer, to discuss his recently released Nonesuch debut album, Over That Road I'm Bound. Cooder, on electric mbria and vocals, is joined by his father Ry Cooder on guitar for special live, duo performances of songs from the new album. Over That Road I'm Bound "is full of inventive arrangements of songs by Uncle Dave Macon, an early 20th century songster," says Schaefer. "One of the most pleasant surprises of a year that has been full of unpleasant surprises." You can hear the conversation and performances here:On the album, Cooder uses the plain-spoken songs of Macon as a jumping off point, tinkering with the lyrics and reworking melodies for electric mbira. Cooder culled songs from Macon's vast catalog and recorded them with his band and special guests: Ry Cooder, Rayna Gellert, Juliette Commagere, Sam Gendel, Glenn Patscha, Amir Yaghmai, Dan Gellert, and Vieux Farka Touré."Warm, uplifting, and quietly spectacular," says Uncut."A buoyant and joyful long-player," says Mojo.



