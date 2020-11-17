Jessie J Returns To The Stage For First Global Live Performance Since 2019





Wielding seismic vocals that register on the Richter scale, unbridled soul, confessional lyrics, and empowering attitude,



In 2011, she carved out a spot on the world stage with her full-length debut, Who You Are. Not only did it go platinum, but it also bowed in the Top 15 of the Billboard Top 200 and yielded six Top 10 smashes at radio. Among those, "



In between jaw-dropping performances everywhere, she underwent an impressive transformation throughout 2017. Opening up like never before, she crafted an epic body of work in the form of R.O.S.E. [Realizations, Obsessions, Sex, and Empowerment]. Released in four parts over 2018, she brought this confessional opus to the masses with sold out shows on both sides of the pond and amplified her impact dramatically in the process. At the same time, she capped off the year with her first-ever holiday album, This Christmas Day. The project boasted dream collaborations with



A decade since she started uploading now-classic bedroom covers, and



The next generation might just belong to her too. Her show with DREAMSTAGE will connect with fans like never before, uniting audiences across the globe together at the same time for a very special, intimate performance. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, DREAMSTAGE announces multiplatinum BRIT Award-winning and GRAMMY Award-nominated songstress Jessie J to perform live on December 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM EST in an ultra high resolution studio audio quality livestream. Having been unable to perform due to the Global pandemic, this concert marks the first time in over a year that Jessie J will return to what she loves most, giving her global fans a chance to see her live. Jessie J is back on stage with her full band, the first global performance since her incredible headliner moment at 2019's Rock in Rio. The event will be streamed live in HD one-time-only around the world via DREAMSTAGE. Tickets for the livestream are available today at DREAMSTAGE.LIVE.Wielding seismic vocals that register on the Richter scale, unbridled soul, confessional lyrics, and empowering attitude, Jessie J touches hearts every time she steps up to a microphone. With over 14 billion global streams, countless gold and platinum certifications, and 31 million global songs sold to date, the singer's voice continues to ring out in nearly every corner of the globe.In 2011, she carved out a spot on the world stage with her full-length debut, Who You Are. Not only did it go platinum, but it also bowed in the Top 15 of the Billboard Top 200 and yielded six Top 10 smashes at radio. Among those, " Price Tag " [feat. B.o.B] clinched #1 in 18 territories and eventually became quadruple-platinum. The double-platinum " Domino " arrived on its heels. Countless accolades followed with the prestigious BRIT Award for "Critic's Choice," BBC's "Sound of 2011," and an invitation to serve as the 2012 London Olympic Games Ambassador. 2014 exploded as her once in a lifetime team-up " Bang Bang "-with Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj-dominated charts and earned a six-times platinum certification. Her sophomore set, Sweet Talker, entered the Top 200 in the Top 10.In between jaw-dropping performances everywhere, she underwent an impressive transformation throughout 2017. Opening up like never before, she crafted an epic body of work in the form of R.O.S.E. [Realizations, Obsessions, Sex, and Empowerment]. Released in four parts over 2018, she brought this confessional opus to the masses with sold out shows on both sides of the pond and amplified her impact dramatically in the process. At the same time, she capped off the year with her first-ever holiday album, This Christmas Day. The project boasted dream collaborations with Boyz II Men and Babyface as she breathed new life into numerous Christmas staples.A decade since she started uploading now-classic bedroom covers, and Jessie J's voice keeps getting bolder, better, and bigger.The next generation might just belong to her too. Her show with DREAMSTAGE will connect with fans like never before, uniting audiences across the globe together at the same time for a very special, intimate performance.



