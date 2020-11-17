Vevo Announces 'DSCVR Artists To Watch' 2021





Vevo has a long history of helping emerging artists break through to new and wider audiences. Artists To Watch is now in its 7th year with the list consisting of artists who Vevo believes will break through this coming year. Vevo will premiere two performances from one artist per day beginning November 16th, with the rollout concluding on December 11th. Vevo's production team worked closely with artists to shoot all content in accordance with the CDC's COVID-19 safety protocols.



Vevo's Artists to Watch provides emerging artists with engaging, high-quality live performance content to expose them to new global audiences. Alumni include now-household names such as Sam Smith, Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi, Maggie Rogers,



"We're very proud to announce our DSCVR Artists to Watch list for 2021, now in its 7th year. This is so much more than just a list for us; capturing performances from these artists and providing video content for fans to engage with on a global scale." says JP Evangelista, SVP of Content, Programming & Marketing, "The health of our team and artists alike is of utmost importance to Vevo. We were pleased to be able to shoot and deliver these performances with proper safety protocols in place, despite obvious challenges. With a lack of touring or being able to perform in front of a live audience, it's more important than ever that Vevo can promote and market video content that will provide music fans with some must-see performances from some of the hottest new acts."



The program launches today with two exclusive performances of "

"To be a Vevo DSCVR Artist to watch is pretty crazy!! I'm so excited and grateful to have been picked. Having the support of Vevo is truly a bucket-list moment and I am very honoured." - Bow Anderson



The 2021 Vevo 'Artists to Watch' are:

24kGoldn

Alfie Templeman

Bow Anderson

Dylan Fuentes

Finn Askew

Flo Milli

Giveon

GRACEY

Holly Humberstone

KennyHoopla

Kylie Morgan



Pa Salieu

Remi Wolf

S1mba

Scribz Riley

Shaybo

Surf Mesa

