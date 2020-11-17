Lin-Manuel Miranda & 'Hamilton' Took Home Trophies At The E! PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS





The telecast was hosted by vocal powerhouse



This year, E! honored entertainment powerhouse

Performances of the night included Justin Bieber's powerful performance of chart-topping single "Holy" and newly released song "



See the full list of award winners below!



THE MOVIE OF 2020

Bad Boys For Life



THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2020

The Kissing Booth 2



THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2020

Mulan



THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2020

Hamilton



THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2020

Onward



THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Will Smith



THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Tiffany Haddish



THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Lin-Manuel Miranda



THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Joey King



THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2020

Chris Hemsworth



THE SHOW OF 2020

Grey's Anatomy



THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2020

Riverdale



THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2020

Never Have I Ever



THE REALITY SHOW OF 2020

Keeping Up with the Kardashians



THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2020

The Voice



THE MALE TV STAR OF 2020

Cole Sprouse



THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2020





THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2020

Mandy Moore



THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2020





THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020

The



THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon



THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2020

Gigi Goode



THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2020

Khloe Kardashian



THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2020

Outer Banks



THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2020





THE MALE ARTIST OF 2020

Justin Bieber



THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2020





THE GROUP OF 2020

BTS



THE SONG OF 2020





THE ALBUM OF 2020

Map of the Soul: 7 (BTS)



THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2020





THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2020

Becky G



THE NEW ARTIST OF 2020

Doja Cat



THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2020





THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2020

WAP (Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion)



THE SOUNDTRACK SONG OF 2020

Only the Young (Taylor Swift-- Miss America)



THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2020

Emma Chamberlain



THE BEAUTY INFLUENCER OF 2020





THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2020





THE ANIMAL STAR OF 2020

Doug the Pug



THE COMEDY ACT OF 2020





THE STYLE STAR OF 2020

Zendaya



THE GAME CHANGER OF 2020

LeBron James



THE POP PODCAST OF 2020

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lin-Manuel Miranda and "Hamilton" both took home prizes at last night's E! People's Choice Awards! Miranda won the award for Drama Star of 2020, where "Hamilton" on Disney Plus was designated the top dramatic film of the last year.The telecast was hosted by vocal powerhouse Demi Lovato and broadcast live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA across the cable networks of NBCUniversal, including Bravo, E!, SYFY, and USA.This year, E! honored entertainment powerhouse Jennifer Lopez with The People's Icon Award; world-renowned entertainment mogul, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Tyler Perry with The People's Champion Award; and award-winning actor, producer, and CEO Tracee Ellis Ross with The Fashion Icon Award.Performances of the night included Justin Bieber's powerful performance of chart-topping single "Holy" and newly released song " Lonely " along with an energetic performance of " Ungodly Hour " by duo Chloe X Halle.See the full list of award winners below!THE MOVIE OF 2020Bad Boys For LifeTHE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2020The Kissing Booth 2THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2020MulanTHE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2020HamiltonTHE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2020OnwardTHE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020Will SmithTHE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020Tiffany HaddishTHE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2020Lin-Manuel MirandaTHE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2020Joey KingTHE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2020Chris HemsworthTHE SHOW OF 2020Grey's AnatomyTHE DRAMA SHOW OF 2020RiverdaleTHE COMEDY SHOW OF 2020Never Have I EverTHE REALITY SHOW OF 2020Keeping Up with the KardashiansTHE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2020The VoiceTHE MALE TV STAR OF 2020Cole SprouseTHE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2020 Ellen PompeoTHE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2020Mandy MooreTHE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2020 Sofia VergaraTHE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020The Ellen Degeneres ShowTHE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonTHE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2020Gigi GoodeTHE REALITY TV STAR OF 2020Khloe KardashianTHE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2020Outer BanksTHE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2020 Wynonna EarpTHE MALE ARTIST OF 2020Justin BieberTHE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2020 Ariana GrandeTHE GROUP OF 2020BTSTHE SONG OF 2020 Dynamite (BTS)THE ALBUM OF 2020Map of the Soul: 7 (BTS)THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2020 Blake SheltonTHE LATIN ARTIST OF 2020Becky GTHE NEW ARTIST OF 2020Doja CatTHE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2020 Dynamite (BTS)THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2020WAP (Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion)THE SOUNDTRACK SONG OF 2020Only the Young (Taylor Swift-- Miss America)THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2020Emma ChamberlainTHE BEAUTY INFLUENCER OF 2020 James CharlesTHE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2020 Ariana GrandeTHE ANIMAL STAR OF 2020Doug the PugTHE COMEDY ACT OF 2020 Leslie Jones: Time MachineTHE STYLE STAR OF 2020ZendayaTHE GAME CHANGER OF 2020LeBron JamesTHE POP PODCAST OF 2020Anything Goes with Emma ChamberlainE! is the only global, multi-platform brand for all things pop culture. The network is currently available to 91 million cable and satellite subscribers in the U.S and 161 countries globally. E! programming includes popular series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," "Total Bellas," "The Bradshaw Bunch," "Botched," "E! True Hollywood Story," and topical series "The Soup." "E! News" is the leading multi-platform publisher delivering breaking entertainment news and pop culture coverage 24/7 across EOnline.com and all digital and social media. The brand's programming slate includes "Daily Pop," "Nightly Pop" and digital shows: "E! News' The Rundown" and "BingE! Club" on Snapchat, and "Close Up by E! News" on Quibi. E!'s "Live from the Red Carpet" signature events keep fans connected to their favorite stars on pop culture's biggest nights and the "E! People's Choice Awards" celebrates the best in pop culture and is the only award show for the people, by the people. E! is a network of the NBCUniversal Entertainment & Lifestyle Group, a division of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. For more corporate information, visit www.nbcuniversal.com



