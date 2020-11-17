Presenting Rooftop Sessions: A Celebration Of Live Music - Brought To Adults Virtually



DMV rapper and record producer Oddisee realized early on that purpose and success are self-designated. Born Amir Elkhalifa in Washington D.C. to a Sudanese father and African American mother, and raised in New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Vuse and Rolling Stone announced a series of rooftop concerts throughout three of New York's boroughs in celebration and support of its local music scene. Cold War Kids, Elle King, and Oddisee will play exclusive sets atop buildings in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens with a livestream of each set streaming exclusively at www.rollingstone.com/rooftopsessions and hosted by SNL's Chloe Fineman. Join us as we come together to bring live music back to New York City and support the music community, in partnership with Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and Musicians Foundation."We're excited to inspire creativity and expression of the human spirit by sharing one of our passions - music - with adults who may have missed live concerts this year and who want to give back to the music community," said Leila Medeiros, Senior Vice President Vapor. "Our adult vapor consumers are looking for inspirational experiences and this is another example of Vuse delivering moments that speak to their enthusiasm."The ever popular Cold War Kids have just released the 2nd installment of their New Age Norms trilogy, featuring the standout single "Who's Gonna Love Me Now?", and are currently wrapping up a 4-night virtual tour that has taken fans through the band's discography. Multi-platinum and award-winning recording artist Elle King has enjoyed over 1.2 billion streams worldwide, and her collaboration on the hit single "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" with Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack won the 2020 ACM Award for "Music Event of The Year." And Washington, DC area rapper and record producer Oddisee, known for his unwavering conviction and candor, merges elements of jazz, funk, and go-go into his hip-hop rooted production."Live music is the heart of New York City, and we couldn't think of a better way to safely bring music back to New York than to stream live shows from some incredible rooftops in three of the City's boroughs for adult fans to enjoy from the safety of their homes," said Gus Wenner, President and COO of Rolling Stone. "Special thanks to Vuse for helping us make this happen, and for their support of not only the local music scene in New York, but the national music scene, through Sweet Relief and Musicians Foundation."In addition to bringing music back to New York City, Vuse will provide a combined $100,000 donation to two national charities, Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and Musicians Foundation, to support the music community as they push through these trying times. Vuse also is offering exclusive Rooftop Sessions merchandise to age-verified adult (age 21+) vapor consumers on its website, where a portion of the proceeds will be donated to these organizations.For more information on #RooftopSessionsUS, visit www.rollingstone.com/rooftopsessions.Since coming together in 2004, Los Angeles-based band, Cold War Kids, have set forth on a truly remarkable journey. The band released its debut 'Robbers & Cowards' in 2006 to cult appeal from fans and critics and over the course of eight studio albums and numerous EPs, Cold War Kids have become a major part of the modern musical landscape. Most recently they released the first two volumes of their "New Age Norms" trilogy with the third due in early 2021. The band recently made history when, "First," their RIAA gold certified 2015 single, named by BDS (Broadcast Data Systems) as the Most Played track at Alternative radio outlets nationwide over the last decade. The band's current lineup - Nathan Willett (vocals, piano, guitar), Matt Maust (bass guitar), David Quon (guitar, backing vocals), Matthew Schwartz (keyboards, backing vocals, guitar, percussion), and Joe Plummer (drums, percussion) - coalesced in 2016 and have since maintained a dynamic presence in both the studio and on stages around the world.Multi-platinum and award-winning recording artist Elle King has enjoyed over 1.2 billion streams worldwide. Her latest EP Elle King: In Isolation featuring her current single " The Let Go " was released in 2020 and is a collection of raw demos/songs she's recorded acoustically while quarantining at home in LA. She is currently working on her forthcoming third studio album for RCA Records. Her collaboration on the hit single "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" with Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack won the 2020 ACM Award for "Music Event of The Year."King's sophomore critically acclaimed album Shake The Spirit was released in late 2018 and follows her debut album Love Stuff, a sultry, badass mix of rock and roll, blues, and country, with a twinge of pop. Love Stuff introduced the world to Elle King and featured her breakthrough single "Ex's & Oh's," which earned her two GRAMMY nominations and was certified double platinum. Her breakthrough single hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Rock Songs Chart, and topped the AAA, Hot AC, and Alternative Radio charts, leading King to become the second female artist in 18 years to reach No. 1 at the latter format. That same year she collaborated with Dierks Bentley on "Different for Girls," their #1 Country Airplay chart topper and ACM Award -winning single for "Musical Event of the Year."Her lead single off of Shake The Spirit "Shame," marked her fourth radio #1 single and led Elle to become the only act in history to have scored number 1 singles on the Adult Pop Songs, Adult Alternative Songs, Alternative Songs and Country Airplay charts. Her follow up single " Baby Outlaw " achieved Top 15 charting at AAA Radio. Rolling Stone wrote of her Austin City Limits live set: "Elle King is a little bit country, a little bit rock n' roll, but ultimately, she's punk." Variety wrote of her Philadelphia Shake The Spirit tour date "…King churned the clotted cream of punkish country, raw R&B, crotchety rock and deep blues into rich, buttery musical drama with her band, The Brethren… (she) belted, crooned, purred, sauntered and swaggered her way through a tautly rocking set…one thing became very clear: nearly every song that came before (the finale) was equally contagious, catty-cool, and hit-worthy."DMV rapper and record producer Oddisee realized early on that purpose and success are self-designated. Born Amir Elkhalifa in Washington D.C. to a Sudanese father and African American mother, and raised in Prince George's County, Maryland, he bore witness to stark inequity early in life and became as political as the city he was raised in. Elkhalifa tackles the human condition with unwavering conviction and candor, merging elements of jazz, funk, and go-go into his hip-hop rooted production. Instead of pursuing record deals and executives, Elkhalifa has taken the less-traveled path. Streamlining elements of the industry early on, from single-handedly recording, producing, and mixing his music to steering his marketing strategy and tour runs. A string of contemporary releases—Rock Creek Park (2011), The Beauty in All (2013), The Good Fight (2015), Alwasta (2016), and The Iceberg (2017)—headlining performances and tours with his 5-piece band, Good Compny, and streams in the multi-millions have propelled him to international recognition and acclaim.



