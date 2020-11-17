Eddie Vedder To Debut New Music And Video!





The one hour show, produced by Door Knocker Media and Seed Entertainment, includes special appearances by Judd Apatow, Bradley Cooper,



"Say Hi" and "Matter of Time" will be available on all streaming platforms immediately following the show and "Matter of Time" will also be released on limited edition vinyl. Fans can also purchase a limited edition event poster, designed by renowned contemporary illustrator and poster artist Munk One, with all proceeds benefiting EBRP.



EB is a life-threatening genetic disorder that affects approximately 500,000 people worldwide. Called "Butterfly Children" because their skin is as fragile as the wings of a butterfly, children with EB face severe pain, open external and internal wounds, and a grueling daily bandaging process. There is currently no treatment or cure for EB, however EBRP's innovative model is helping to fast-track not only a cure for EB, but therapies that could affect thousands of other rare diseases.

Learn more about the Venture Into Cures live show at www.ventureintocures.org.

Learn more about the life-changing work of EBRP at www.ebresearch.org

Venture Into Cures live streaming channels include:

