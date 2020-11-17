Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 17/11/2020

Chicago Rapper Dreadrock Release A Music Video For The Song Trip

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chicago rapper Dreadrock release a music video for the song Trip. Trip is one of the NINE tracks on Dreadrock's latest album BornBroke2 launched on June 15th 2020. Check it out the Trip music video here: https://bit.ly/32Kr4ua

The music video was recorded in Las Vegas, starring Dreadrock with the participation of the Swervnation public relations' Tamille Baker.

BornBroke2 is the new Dreadrock's album with 9 songs, including a feature with Lil B (BasedGod) with the track Pass. Five producers help bring out the swerving vibe with Dreadrock's freestyle and the hip hop of the west side of Chicago.
BornBroke2 Youtube Playlist: https://bit.ly/2FmyxY1
SoundCloud: https://bit.ly/30xpjzq
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dreadrock700/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Dreadrocksge
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dreadrocksge_/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvFkUkAHYrTVLlaQICg8KsQ
Linkedin:https://www.linkedin.com/in/dreadrock-the-rap-artist-0b3a16177/






Most read news of the week
Pianist Yael Weiss Plans 12-hour Beethoven Marathon As Part Of Multi-Year Initiative 32 Bright Clouds
Coyote Eyes Returns With New Song 'Haunt You In Your Sleep'
Corvair Share New Single 'Sunday Runner'
Donovan Woods Inks Deal With Concord Music Publishing
Lindsey Buckingham Announces 'At Home' Livestream
Megan Thee Stallion Announces Debut Album 'Good News'   ​ ﻿ 
Celeste Shares New Track "A Little Love" Written & Performed For The John Lewis & Waitrose Christmas Ad Campaign
Ammonite Original Motion Picture Soundtrack With Music By Dustin O'Halloran & Volker Bertelmann Available Now
Dinosaurs, Skateboards And Rebellion In Wavebomb's New Alt Rock Music Video


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0190079 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0010890960693359 secs