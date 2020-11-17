New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chicago rapper Dreadrock release a music video for the song Trip. Trip is one of the NINE tracks on Dreadrock's latest album BornBroke2 launched on June 15th 2020. Check it out the Trip music video here: https://bit.ly/32Kr4ua



The music video was recorded in Las Vegas, starring Dreadrock with the participation of the Swervnation public relations' Tamille Baker.



BornBroke2 is the new Dreadrock's album with 9 songs, including a feature with Lil B (BasedGod) with the track Pass. Five producers help bring out the swerving vibe with Dreadrock's freestyle and the hip hop of the west side of Chicago.

BornBroke2 Youtube Playlist: https://bit.ly/2FmyxY1

