R&B Artist Emanuel Announces Sophomore EP, Session 2: Transformation, To Be Released December 4





The first glimpse into Session 2: Transformation came last month with the release of the EP's lead single "Black Woman". Praised for Emanuel's stirring vocals and resonating message, "Black Woman" has been received with wide acclaim including being named one of the 10 Best Canadian Songs of the Month by Complex. Watch the official video for "Black Woman" HERE.



The song that COLORS hailed "an absolute stunner" has been reimagined by multi Grammy Award winning producer Supa Dups (Drake, Rihanna, Bruno Mars) and chart-topping reggae icon Tarrus Riley who have amplified the song's celebratory spirit on the "Black Woman (Remix)". "This is a legendary link-up!" says Emanuel. "I know Tarrus Riley from going to the parties of my Jamaican friends where they play music that's big and nostalgic for them. His song 'She's Royal' is just huge, people are still bumping it in 2020! I think people really appreciate the legacy of that song and the link up is really big for what 'Black Woman' means and what I want the legacy of 'Black Woman' to be. To have him on it, it felt like the stars were aligning. I think the impact that this will have to the diaspora is amazing."



With over 12 million global streams, the first-generation Canadian has had a breakout year establishing his artistry through meaningful, expressive music in a time he describes as a "renaissance of beautiful black art in the world." Since releasing his debut single "Need You" earlier this year,



Session 2: Transformation Tracklist:

1. Magazines

2.

3. PTH

4. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Toronto R&B artist Emanuel announces his sophomore EP Session 2: Transformation to be released on December 4 via Universal Music. The second installment of his full-length debut album ALT THERAPY due next year, Session 2: Transformation celebrates the beautiful moments found within the nuanced journey of self-growth.The first glimpse into Session 2: Transformation came last month with the release of the EP's lead single "Black Woman". Praised for Emanuel's stirring vocals and resonating message, "Black Woman" has been received with wide acclaim including being named one of the 10 Best Canadian Songs of the Month by Complex. Watch the official video for "Black Woman" HERE.The song that COLORS hailed "an absolute stunner" has been reimagined by multi Grammy Award winning producer Supa Dups (Drake, Rihanna, Bruno Mars) and chart-topping reggae icon Tarrus Riley who have amplified the song's celebratory spirit on the "Black Woman (Remix)". "This is a legendary link-up!" says Emanuel. "I know Tarrus Riley from going to the parties of my Jamaican friends where they play music that's big and nostalgic for them. His song 'She's Royal' is just huge, people are still bumping it in 2020! I think people really appreciate the legacy of that song and the link up is really big for what 'Black Woman' means and what I want the legacy of 'Black Woman' to be. To have him on it, it felt like the stars were aligning. I think the impact that this will have to the diaspora is amazing."With over 12 million global streams, the first-generation Canadian has had a breakout year establishing his artistry through meaningful, expressive music in a time he describes as a "renaissance of beautiful black art in the world." Since releasing his debut single "Need You" earlier this year, Emanuel has achieved international acclaim for his undeniable talent and introspective, emotionally charged music. Released at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, "Need You" quickly became an early quarantine anthem as people from over 20 countries submitted personal videos and photos for the collaborative music video curated by Golden Globe-winning actor, musician, producer and Executive Producer of Emanuel's debut album Idris Elba OBE. Before even releasing his debut EP Session 1: Disillusion (shared with the world on Juneteenth), Emanuel was named Apple Music's New Artist of the Week, one of Amazon Music's Artists to Watch, a Soundcloud Featured Artist, and a Spotify "On The Radar" Artist. This Summer, Emanuel became the first ever artist to be chosen for Spotify's On The Radar program in Canada and was also named the Beats Artist of the Week.Session 2: Transformation Tracklist:1. Magazines2. Black Woman3. PTH4. Black Woman Remix feat. Tarrus Riley.



