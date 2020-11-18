ABC 7 Chicago Captures The Magic Of The Season With A Spectacular New Version Of The BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Headlined By Jennifer Hudson





The BMO Harris Magnificent Mile New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival promises to entertain and brighten spirits in Chicago and around the country when ABC 7 kicks off a spectacular new version of this anticipated holiday tradition, Sunday, November 22 from 6-7 PM and Sunday, November 29 from 4-5 PM and available on abc7chicago.com. The amazing Jennifer Hudson, Chicago born and raised, will be showcased from the beautiful Magnificent Mile. ABC 7 Eyewitness News Anchors Cheryl Burton and Alan Krashesky will serve as hosts of this pre-taped, nationally syndicated special with ABC 7's Janet Davies contributing.ABC 7 Chicago President and General Manager John Idler said, "Although the procession down Michigan Avenue cannot take place this year, the show goes on for viewers across the country. This ABC 7 special captures the joy of the season with dazzling performances from some of Chicago's most treasured artists."A whimsical winter wonderland set, with Chicago's Michigan Avenue vistas, serve as the backdrop for these dynamic vocal performances by Jennifer Hudson and Heather Headley.Platinum and chart-topping country music stars Rascal Flatts will contribute their special sound. Other performances will include Disney's amazing a cappella group DCappella; folk, soul, pop duo Johnnyswim; Disney Channel star Kylie Cantrall; American Idol winner Laine Hardy, international global pop group Now United; Caroline Bowman and Austin Colby from Disney's Broadway Musical FROZEN.Mickey and Minnie will give the cue to light up a million twinkling lights along Chicago's Magnificent Mile. And the irrepressible Santa will find an unconventional way to make a traditional visit.The BMO Harris Magnificent Mile Lights Festival will be streamed on the ABC 7 Chicago News app and abc7chicago.com and will be available on-demand at abc7chicago.com and on the ABC 7 connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku. Broadcast times can be checked in local listings.



