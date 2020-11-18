DaBaby, Lil Wayne, French Montana, Wiz Khalifa & YG Set To Perform  As Part Of Mike Tyson Vs. Roy Jones Jr. Event On November 28, 2020





Mike Tyson's New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Viral entertainment platform Triller announced today the starlight line-up of musical acts taking the stage in honor of Mike Tyson's return to the ring against Roy Jones Jr. on November 28, 2020 at 9pm ET. The memorable night will include multi-song performances by DaBaby, Lil Wayne, French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, and YG.The fight can be streamed on Pay-Per-View and PPV streaming on www.TysonOnTriller.com for $49.99."The connection between boxing and music is undeniable. As a global language, music unites cultures, and we knew this historical moment needed to include some of the biggest names in the industry. Unparalleled to any other entertainment platform in the space, Triller is determined to give fans a night they will never forget," said Bobby Sarnevesht, Executive Chairman of Triller."This event is going to go down in history, no doubt! I'm grateful to be a part of it and share the arena with two living legends. I'm stoked to perform and give the fans something they can rock to," said Lil Wayne."Thank you to Triller for giving me the opportunity to perform on this historic night, in the same arena as these boxing legends. It's truly a moment," said French Montana. "I'm honored and can't wait to see Tyson and Jones fight.""Nov 28th, I'm putting on a live show and watching two of the greats lace up their gloves, thanks to Triller," said Wiz Khalifa.The event is produced by Mike Tyson's Legends Only League along with Charlie Haykel and Juliane Hare from Don Mischer Productions (DMP), and Carleen Cappelletti's Anchor Street Collective.The Tyson vs. Jones fight will be scored by the WBC and sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission, with Ray Corona serving as referee. The PPV fight card includes Tyson vs. Jones Jr., Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson, Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan, and Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter.The highly-anticipated return of Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. is the headliner of a four-hour live event that will be airing globally and is the first event of a series of live sporting events produced under Mike Tyson's Legends Only League, a next-generation sports venture that gives audiences the opportunity to see their favorite sports legends in action. The event will begin at 8:00pm ET on November 28th, with the three-hour main card beginning at 9:00pm ET on Pay-Per-View and PPV streaming on www.TysonOnTriller.com.Triller is an AI-driven music and social media experience bringing together creators, artists, and brands around the world. Powered by the motto "You Do You," Triller allows users to create and share videos in mere seconds, backing them with custom music tracks using Mashtraxx editing technology. Celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch, and Eminem regularly use the app to create their own original music videos, while Triller has attracted brands such as Pepsi, Chipotle, Manscaped, Boost Mobile, and more. Triller recently was acquired by Proxima Media. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @triller on Instagram.Mike Tyson's Legends Only League is a sports league created as a partnership between Mike Tyson and Sophie Watts's Eros Innovations. We are a next-generation venture that gives audiences the opportunity to see their favorite sports legends in action. We create full-scale live events, deliver premium content and consumer products, and provide full-service management for the greatest athletes the globe has ever known. For more information, please visit legendsonlyleague.com.



