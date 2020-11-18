Ray BLK Drops New Single "Lovesick" & Talks About The Meaning Behind The Song





"Lovesick is a revenge song. It's about taking control and reclaiming your power after being disrespected in a relationship and getting even. I'm always trying to empower women not to take disrespect sitting down but to keep a distance from people who don't make them feel good about themselves and boss up because success is the best revenge. It's a big theme of not just this song but my overall debut album. Even me rapping on this song was me taking back control, as a black female artist in the UK there's a lot less support all round, including in getting features from other artists. After finding it so difficult I just said fine forget that then, I can actually do a better verse than a lot of these guys. My rap verse might be a bit explicit but I'm not ashamed of that. Tables have turned. There's a new wave of outspoken female artists who aren't afraid to take full ownership of their sexuality and remind women that they are in control, and to only give their time to relationships that are valuable to them and make sure they are being cared for because a woman of value isn't free and I co-sign that.



With lovesick being about control and reclaiming your power, I felt it was important that I also take control of the visual and my creative. I've always been very hands on with my visuals but even more so now. I wanted the video to vividly reflect my mood and have symbolism in me walking a Doberman dog, having a money room with other strong women and flexing on a g wagon, even the colour schemes and the cover art being red, I wanted it all to be dark and filled with rage but be sexy and show how much power women have. I want women to watch this video and listen to this song and be inspired to step away from anybody whoever played with them and focus on stepping themselves up and trying to build an empire, that is how powerful I want people to feel from this song"



After a 10-week run of hosting the Apple Agenda show with guests including Mabel, Mahalia, Ghetts and many more, Ray will front a special



Known for her no-holds barred lyrics and straight talking, whether it's on or off the mic, Ray BLK (real name Rita Ekwere) is going to speak her mind. "I always have to get everything off my chest," says singer-songwriter. "As an artist and somebody who's been blessed with a platform, I feel like it is part of my responsibility."



The 26 year-old artist is celebrated for music that makes a statement and her new single "



Sonically and thematically, it's both a throwback to the rawness of her 'Durt' days as well as a sleeker, slicker sound that is ushering in what she refers to as her "gangster era". "I'm really owning myself, where I'm from, what I feel and I'm just not giving a shit," she says. In this album, she is embracing the realness we have become accustomed to; the prettiest of voices sat atop a grittiness that thoroughly sets her apart from her peers.



Born in Nigeria, raised in Catford, Ray BLK's music is heavily influenced by her upbringing. "I grew up with Grime music and clash culture in the playground," she says. "As much as I don't make Grime music, I like hard hitting beats that you can sing over." Aside from the apt characterisation of her hometown on songs like the 2016 breakout hit 'My Hood' featuring Stormzy, South London has shaped her sound, which sees her marrying the candour and lyricism of a rapper with honeyed R&B vocals.

Her musical journey began at the tender age of 8, scrawling lyrics in school notebooks.



Even then her work was standout, catching the eye of a teacher who placed her on a music program for gifted and talented pupils. By 13, she was crafting her first body of work with school friend and future record producer and songwriter MNEK, forming the group New Found Content. It was during this time she would hone the introspective and sociopolitical writing she is so well known for. It took several years and a English Literature degree at university for her to release a mixtape of ripped beats entitled 'Havisham', a hip-hop, R&B, and neo-soul hybrid inspired by the jilted Charles Dickens character. It was then she adopted her stage name, taking 'Ray' from her surname and 'BLK', an acronym of her three most important values: Building, Living, Knowing.



The following year saw the release of 'Durt', Ray's crtically acclaimed first EP which featured collaborations with Stormzy,



Her willingness to address difficult topics with deftness is second to none, from touching on domestic violence to partnering up with charities to do talks at schools about consent, after speaking publicly about her own experience with sexual assault this year. She has also been making herself heard as a host of Beats 1 agenda show on Apple Music, a gig that was extended by popular demand. "When I was younger, three things I wanted to do were sing, act and present," she says. "I kind of feel like I'm just getting to live out one of my dreams like a side hustle."



Her discography has already seen her hailed as the queen of UK R&B, but the best is yet to come, with Ray leaning into a newfound sense of autonomy. After her BBC Sound Of 2017 win, she cites a pressure to fit into a poppier, more polished mould that she's now free from. "I am still proud of the music I made," she says. "But I'll be real and say it felt inauthentic to me, because it felt very polite and brushed up and I'm just ratchet!"



Lovesick, the first album's first single, is an anthem for newly anointed savages who have decided to no longer settle. "It really is just about reclaiming your power in a relationship where the person has made you feel like you need them and has made you feel not good enough," Ray explains.



Ray has also faced obstacles in the industry as a black, dark skinned woman - another topic she has frequently and openly discussed. "It's about being told no and always remembering to tell yourself yes."



