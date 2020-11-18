Kylie Minogue's 'Disco Hits #2 On Billboard Top Current Album Sales Chart, #26 On Billboard Top 200

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kylie Minogue's latest album 'DISCO" (out via BMG) was not just heralded by press as the "album that will soundtrack your post-election dance party" (Billboard) that is "packed with glitter bombs" (NY Times)", fans have also sung its praises, putting the album at #2 on the stateside Billboard Top Current Album Sales Chart and #26 on the Billboard Top 200. On the UK side, 'DISCO' has debuted at #1 making Minogue the first female artist to score a Number 1 on the UK's Official Albums Chart in five consecutive decades - in the '80s, '90s, '00s, '10s and '20s.



Kylie says: "I don't know what to say, I'm at a loss for words! Thank you to everyone who supported this album and this campaign. It means the world to me and I'm so touched that it has found its way to your hearts."



'DISCO' was released earlier this month to widespread critical acclaim:

"The record is packed with glitter bombs." - NY Times

"There's no one else but Minogue who could execute a disco album in 2020 this confidently." - Billboard

"Her music is sumptuous, but utterly free of frills or fuss...Mingoue's songs are agreeable, multigenerational gifts. - Vogue

"Disco is a welcome blast of sugar-rush anthems." - Variety

"DISCO feels a bit like a fantasy electric blanket on a cold night - it will bring comfort but also shock you into joy from time to time." - Associated Press

"Disco delivers exactly the kind of optimism people need in 2020." - ELLE

"Feels like a refreshed jolt of adrenaline straight to the heart." - Entertainment Weekly



'DISCO' is the fifteenth studio album from the pop icon, following her UK Number One album 'Golden', released in 2018. It features lead singles 'Say Something', which received global praise - deemed 'a galactic slice of pop music heaven' by i-D and 'an introspective dance track with lyrics that feel pertinent for our quarantine days' by Rolling Stone and 'Magic', which NME called 'an exuberant, horn-fueled romp.'

For 'DISCO', Kylie worked with long-time collaborator Biff Standard plus Sky Adams (with whom she worked with on Golden), Teemu Brunila (David Guetta, Jason Derulo) and Maegan Cottone (Iggy Azalea, Demi Lovato), alongside others. The album was largely recorded in lockdown with each team member recording and working from a separate location, leading to Kylie having a vocal engineering credit on all but two of the sixteen tracks on the record.



