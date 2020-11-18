Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 18/11/2020

Seattle Pop-infused Metalcore Band Designer Disguise Joins The Substream Records Roster

Seattle Pop-infused Metalcore Band Designer Disguise Joins The Substream Records Roster
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Seattle pop-infused metalcore band DESIGNER DISGUISE has joined the Substream Records roster. With the release of their latest single "Outta My Face" featuring Dropout Kings on November 13th, they quickly built on their exponentially increasing momentum. Mixed by Drew Fulk and infusing elements of metal, electronic, and rap, the genre-blending track is sure to please the masses.

About "Outta My Face", vocalist Jackson Bengtsson stated: "This song is about getting all the toxicity out of your life. We haven't expressed our anger in our music in some time and with everything going on today we thought it was time to let these feelings off our chests."

Earlier in 2020, the band independently released their EP 'Nowhere' and came back with their critically acclaimed single "No One's Alright" in August, which showcases their depth of range and creativity in songwriting. The track was accompanied by a futuristic and creative music video that is not only engaging but visually intriguing and impressive.

About the signing to Substream Records, label co-owner Nick Moore stated: "We've been looking to expand the sound of Substream and Designer Disguise fit exactly what we were looking for. As being primarily pop/hip hop we wanted something that could bring these worlds together for our current following and DD nailed it."

Designer Disguise values vulnerability and believes that by sharing stories, we can become strong together. Their songs are the manifestation of that value as well as the hope to inspire others to do the same. With their momentum only gaining more speed, be on the lookout for what's to come.






Most read news of the week
Celeste Shares New Track "A Little Love" Written & Performed For The John Lewis & Waitrose Christmas Ad Campaign
Benee Releases New Album 'Hey u x' Featuring Collaborations With Lily Allen, Grimes, Flo Milli, Gus Dapperton And More
Chris Stapleton's New Album Starting Over: Performance And Interview On Last Night's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Annie Lennox "Dido's Lament" Is Taken From The 10th Anniversary Re-Issue Of A Christmas Cornucopia On November 20
Andrea Bocelli Releases Brand New Album Believe And New Music Video For "Amazing Grace" With Alison Krauss
Dani Kristina Releases Music Video For "Drift Away" Featuring The Toronto Skyline
2 Chainz Releases Sixth Studio Album "So Help Me God"
Firefall Releases New Song & Music Video 'Way Back When'
LeAnn Rimes Announces New Record 'Chant: The Human & The Holy'


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0248170 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0020220279693604 secs