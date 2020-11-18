Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 18/11/2020

Surf Mesa Shares New Vevo 'DSCVR Artists To Watch 2021' Performance Videos

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Vevo's 'Artists to Watch' is now in its 7th year with the list consisting of artists who Vevo believes will break through in the coming year. Vevo DSCVR ATW champions emerging artists through engaging live performance content.

"Surf Mesa's electro-pop songs are not only crazy catchy, they evoke a feeling, a mood that you don't soon forget," explains Parul Chokshi, Senior Director, Talent Booking at Vevo. "We're especially excited to share these performances, as Surf Mesa has delivered a stunningly sultry version of his hit song "ily (i love you baby)" and the ethereal "Somewhere" with Gus Dapperton's reverie-inducing vocals."

Vevo's Artists to Watch provides emerging artists with engaging, high-quality live performance content to expose them to new global audiences. Alumni include now-household names such as Sam Smith, Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi, Maggie Rogers, James Bay and more. Vevo is committed to working with artists at an early stage of their career to create unique content that brings their music to life visually and creatively.

"We're very proud to announce our DSCVR Artists to Watch list for 2021, now in its 7th year. This is so much more than just a list for us; capturing performances from these artists and providing video content for fans to engage with on a global scale." says JP Evangelista, SVP of Content, Programming & Marketing, "The health of our team and artists alike is of utmost importance to Vevo. We were pleased to be able to shoot and deliver these performances with proper safety protocols in place, despite obvious challenges. With a lack of touring or being able to perform in front of a live audience, it's more important than ever that Vevo can promote and market video content that will provide music fans with some must-see performances from some of the hottest new acts."

Vevo has a long history of helping emerging artists break through to new and wider audiences. Past alumni of Vevo's DSCVR 'Artists To Watch' series including Billie Eilish, Alessia Cara, Little Simz, SlowThai and Lewis Capaldi. Vevo is committed to working with artists at an early stage of their career to create unique content that brings their music to life visually and creatively.






