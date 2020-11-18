Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 18/11/2020

Future & Lil Uzi Vert Drop 'Pluto X Baby Pluto' Deluxe Album

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Just days after dropping their joint album Pluto x Baby Pluto, Future and Lil Uzi Vert re-up with the deluxe edition.
In addition to the original 16 songs, the new version contains eight bonus tracks, including "Tic Tac," "Bust a Move," and "Baby Sasuke." "Patek" and "Over Your Head," which were released back in July, round out the 24-track collection. A Hype Williams-directed video for the latter can be seen at Top40-Charts.com!

Pluto x Baby Pluto is expected to debut at No. 1 on next week's Billboard 200 with 110-120,000 equivalent album units.

Uzi announced that this is just the first of two projects he and Future plan to release. "Crazy thing is me and @1future about 2 drop again," tweeted Uzi. "The first one was strictly for the Skreeeetz.... The second one is for the BIGGEST SPEAKERS YOU OWN I'm telling you Mark my words @1future #ThePlutos."






