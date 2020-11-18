Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 18/11/2020

Babyface Teams With Jam & Lewis For New Single!

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) There was a time in the late 80s and early 90s, when it seemed like every single hit on R&B radio was produced by either Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewisor Babyface & LA Reid. And that was for good reason: the two songwriting and production teams had the magic touch, catching the spirit of the times and creating earwormy songs for dozens of artists ranging from Janet Jackson to Toni Braxton to Boyz II Men to New Edition.

As much we have all enjoyed the output of Jam, Lewis and Babyface, we never really had the chance to enjoy them together...until now. As they prepare their upcoming album as performers, Jam & Lewis have recruited Babyface to team with them on the disc's second advance single, "He Don't Know Nothin' Bout It." The five-and-a-half minute ballad tells the familiar tale of a man who is informing the woman he loves that she deserves more than what she's getting from her current boyfriend - of course, she deserves him. Sounding like it could have come from Face's breakout 1989 album, Tender Lover, the song takes its time to develop, moving through classically smooth Babyface bridges and into a bouncier refrain that is as hooky as it is assured.

There's nothing revolutionary about "He Don't Know Nothin' Bout It," but it is meatloaf-and-mashed-potatoes comforting to hear this in 2020, a song this well structured and performed, confident in its own skin and not posing to be something that will please hip-hop obsessed urban radio. This is adult music for adults, and we'll take that.






Most read news of the week
Celeste Shares New Track "A Little Love" Written & Performed For The John Lewis & Waitrose Christmas Ad Campaign
Benee Releases New Album 'Hey u x' Featuring Collaborations With Lily Allen, Grimes, Flo Milli, Gus Dapperton And More
Annie Lennox "Dido's Lament" Is Taken From The 10th Anniversary Re-Issue Of A Christmas Cornucopia On November 20
Firefall Releases New Song & Music Video 'Way Back When'
LeAnn Rimes Announces New Record 'Chant: The Human & The Holy'
Katy Perry Releases New Music Project With A Message Of Hope And Optimism
Valerie June Returns With First New Original Music In Nearly 4 Years
Sony/ATV & Bleeding Fingers Expand Opportunities For Black Composers With USC Screen Scoring Diversity Scholarship
Molly Johnson Shares New EP "This Holiday Season"


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0235851 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0019450187683105 secs