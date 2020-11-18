Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 18/11/2020

Relaxing Blues Productions Premieres New Tinsley Ellis Video

Relaxing Blues Productions Premieres New Tinsley Ellis Video
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) International music video production company Relaxing Blues teams with Atlanta blues rocker Tinsley Ellis. The result: over 20,000 blues fans view the hot new slow blues tune by Mr. Ellis in its first week.
It all started with veteran blues rocker Tinsley Ellis teaming with the world famous Alligator records and together they produced Tinsley's latest album "Ice Cream In Hell".
Next, the label and the artist team with the international music video production company Relaxing Blues. The goal: augment the audio presence with a visual story set to the music. The song they chose was "Your Love's Like Heroin". The song alone without the video presence will stop you in your tracks, you can feel it deep inside. The licks are crisp, the vocals clear, and the lyrics say it all. It's blues, real blues, slow blues at its best. "Your Love's Like Heroin" grabs you and never lets you go from start to finish. It's cool to begin with but that wasn't where it would end.

Relaxing Blues Productions is also a music video launch platform with 326,000 subscribers on You Tube. The production company specializes in bringing the artist's vision to the screen and then presents the new release on an international platform. Their content experts do more than just add motion to music, they bring the artist's message to the screen in hi-definition. They augment the very essence of the artist's vision by crafting their musical story through visual treatments that are woven together and this time around the end result is pure perfection. Completed last week and immediately posted on the Relaxing Blues You Tube channel "Your Love's Like Heroin" is racking up literally thousands of views every day.






Most read news of the week
Firefall Releases New Song & Music Video 'Way Back When'
LeAnn Rimes Announces New Record 'Chant: The Human & The Holy'
Valerie June Returns With First New Original Music In Nearly 4 Years
Sony/ATV & Bleeding Fingers Expand Opportunities For Black Composers With USC Screen Scoring Diversity Scholarship
Katy Perry Releases New Music Project With A Message Of Hope And Optimism
Aluna Reveals Official Music Video For 'The Recipe'
Music Super Star LP To Unveil Her New Single 'How Low Can You Go' As An Exclusive US Latin Premiere On 'Truth & Tunes With Pili Montilla' On DASH
50 Cent's "In Da Club" Reaches 1 Billion Views On YouTube
Blakkamoore Releases 'Upward Spiral' Deluxe Edition With Lustre Kings Production


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0230010 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0016191005706787 secs