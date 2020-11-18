Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 18/11/2020

After 15 Straight Weeks On The Charts Chris Gardner's "Second Helpings" Album Now Released In Video Format

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chris Gardner does it again. This time the Americana recording artist moves his new "Second Helpings" audio release to video format using the world famous Wire Road Studios as the backdrop.
What do you do when Co-vid invades your country and live performances are few and far between? If you are Chris Gardner you shoot your latest album in a fantastic acoustical environment with top rated seasoned musicians and then make it available on You Tube.
Musicians include: Paul English - Piano, Bert Wills - guitar, Rankin Peters - bass, Tyson Sheth - drums, and vocalist Kelley Peters on background.

The following songs were chosen from the album to be included in the video presentation: Down The Road, Real American Hero, Girl Like That, Hangin' On The Line, Crystal Visions, and Miracles. The sound recording duties handled by Andy Bradley Productions. Video Production services by Westside Recording's Tan Truong.
Studio shoot was recorded in studio A at Wire Road Studios Houston Texas.






Most read news of the week
Firefall Releases New Song & Music Video 'Way Back When'
LeAnn Rimes Announces New Record 'Chant: The Human & The Holy'
Valerie June Returns With First New Original Music In Nearly 4 Years
Sony/ATV & Bleeding Fingers Expand Opportunities For Black Composers With USC Screen Scoring Diversity Scholarship
Katy Perry Releases New Music Project With A Message Of Hope And Optimism
Aluna Reveals Official Music Video For 'The Recipe'
Music Super Star LP To Unveil Her New Single 'How Low Can You Go' As An Exclusive US Latin Premiere On 'Truth & Tunes With Pili Montilla' On DASH
50 Cent's "In Da Club" Reaches 1 Billion Views On YouTube
Blakkamoore Releases 'Upward Spiral' Deluxe Edition With Lustre Kings Production


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0282900 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0026369094848633 secs