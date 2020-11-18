After 15 Straight Weeks On The Charts Chris Gardner's "Second Helpings" Album Now Released In Video Format



What do you do when Co-vid invades your country and live performances are few and far between? If you are Chris Gardner you shoot your latest album in a fantastic acoustical environment with top rated seasoned musicians and then make it available on You Tube.

Musicians include: Paul English - Piano, Bert Wills - guitar, Rankin Peters - bass, Tyson Sheth - drums, and vocalist Kelley Peters on background.



The following songs were chosen from the album to be included in the video presentation: Down The Road, Real American Hero, Girl Like That, Hangin' On The Line, Crystal Visions, and Miracles. The sound recording duties handled by Andy Bradley Productions. Video Production services by Westside Recording's Tan Truong.

Studio shoot was recorded in studio A at Wire Road Studios New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chris Gardner does it again. This time the Americana recording artist moves his new "Second Helpings" audio release to video format using the world famous Wire Road Studios as the backdrop.What do you do when Co-vid invades your country and live performances are few and far between? If you are Chris Gardner you shoot your latest album in a fantastic acoustical environment with top rated seasoned musicians and then make it available on You Tube.Musicians include: Paul English - Piano, Bert Wills - guitar, Rankin Peters - bass, Tyson Sheth - drums, and vocalist Kelley Peters on background.The following songs were chosen from the album to be included in the video presentation: Down The Road, Real American Hero, Girl Like That, Hangin' On The Line, Crystal Visions, and Miracles. The sound recording duties handled by Andy Bradley Productions. Video Production services by Westside Recording's Tan Truong.Studio shoot was recorded in studio A at Wire Road Studios Houston Texas.



