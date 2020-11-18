Gravehuffer - "Shut Up And Skate / Your Fault"





They are now currently signed with New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Now available from NoSlip Records , super limited edition Gravehuffer 7" split with Souls Of Hades, featuring one of a kind original artwork from both bands! Get your copy now before they run out! Available on Bandcamp at this link: https://nosliprecords.bandcamp.com/album/souls-of-hades-gravehuffer-split" NoSlip Records asked us if we'd like to participate in a split with New Zealand band Souls Of Hades . Once we listened to them, we immediately said 'hell yes'! We decided to include the more punk side of things with fan favorite ' Shut Up And Skate ' with the more metal sounding ' Your Fault ' to give people a sense of our range. Carlo Regadas , who played on Carcass ' ' Swansong ' album, plays a guest guitar solo on the Your Fault track and it's quite the piece of music! Our bass player Mike Jilge painted our side of the cover art to complete the package. We hope you dig it! Thanks for supporting the underground!"Since their inception in 2008, Gravehuffer has crafted their sound into an other-worldly amalgamation of Crust, Punk, Metal, Grindcore, and unapologetic down-tuned Sludge-laden Doom.From the remnants of former projects Initial Detonation , H.R.B ., and Aether Bunny , Krom was formed. Krom evolved into what is now known as Gravehuffer . Without ever making a conscious effort to do so, the Joplin , Missouri band proudly shuns the confines of genre confinements and so-called rules for the sake of the music itself and their collective creative output. Featuring Travis McKenzie on vocals, Ritchie Randall on guitar, and a rhythm section comprised of Mike Jilge on bass, and Jay Willis on drums, Gravehuffer steers clear of trends and limits by being themselves and letting the music take them where it wants to go. With an assortment of original songs in their repertoire that showcase the vast array of influence the band pulls from and a fearlessness to never conform or compromise, Gravehuffer is in it for the sake of the songs and the art itself in a world where most are content to follow rather than lead.Gravehuffer were signed on with Bluntface Records for a special vinyl release of their acclaimed Your Fault album, which features 2 bonus tracks and a guest solo by former Carcass lead guitarist Carlo Regadas . They were briefly signed with NoSlip Records for a 2 song EP release on vinyl.They are now currently signed with Black Doomba Records to release the 12 song vinyl LP ' NecroEclosion ' on January 15th 2021!



