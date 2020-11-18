Shark Island Release Brand New Video And Drop The Deluxe Edition Of Album





Richard would go on to be part of the short lived supergroup



In 2018 the band started work on Bloodline which was recorded in Croatia and Los Angeles. It was limited to self release before being picked up by Deko Entertainment, and fans and critics are liking what they hear.



"So it's no surprise that this album is good. What is perhaps surprising is just how good it is. Because it's a hard rock beast….the spirit of old Shark Island is there, and that's something to celebrate." - LA Weekly



"We start out with a bang - opener 'Make A Move' actually makes me wonder if I have been transported back in time….This would probably be the comeback album of any year.



Richard states this about the new video and song, "Written as a companion song to 'On and On', 'Someday' is a song about procrastination and our fleeting life as it passes before our eyes."

View 'Someday' here: https://tinyurl.com/y3e9bpga



Bloodline 2.020 is out now and features the unreleased extended version of "Rocks on the Rocks" and the newly recorded "

As part of this deluxe 2.020 version, they are making available limited edition Mega-Bundles (while supplies last), which can be ordered via: https://tinyurl.com/yy45wegx



This Bundle Includes the Following Items:

One (1) SHARK ISLAND "Bloodline 2.020" CD

One (1) SHARK ISLAND Fandana

One (1) SHARK ISALND Tee Shirt

One (1) SHARK ISLAND Signed Poster

One (1) SHARK ISLAND Sticker

One (1) SHARK ISLAND Bracelet



"Bloodline 2.020" Tracklist:

Make A Move

Fire In the House

Policy Of Truth

Aktion Is

7 Tears

Crazy 8's

Rocks On The Rocks

Butterfly

When She Cries

Law Of The Order

On And On

Someday

