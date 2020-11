This band is literally exploding with an edgy sound for all generations of true rock addicts!

Shortly after being discovered by New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hearts & Hand Grenades is an explosive American hard rock group from Buffalo, NY fronted by Stephanie Wlosinski on lead vocals and bass guitar. Shortly after being discovered by Goo Goo Dolls bassist Robby Takac, the band was handed to producer Justin Rose (James Taylor, Goo Goo Dolls, Spyro Gyra) and the result is this rockin' masterpiece Turning To Ashes.