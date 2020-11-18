Killing Kenny Hooks In Legendary Producer John McLaughlin Following Return To Music Career





Ken Sunter joined a succession of bands from the early 80s to the late 90s, changing style but never losing his passion for writing songs, whether in his own band or for others. Then, as with so many artists…life began to get in the way. A successful career, a million miles away from the glamour of rock n roll, beckoned and years passed but his love of writing songs never left him but remained untapped.



Cut to today and not only is Killing Kenny finally rising from the ashes, he is also looking to reach out to others who feared their chance at a life in music had deserted them, a series of candid and inspirational videos telling his story as it develops. These

Listen to These



Now based in Glasgow, when Ken Sunter saw an opportunity to pick up a life in music which he feared had gone forever, he took it with both hands. However, he wanted to do more than simply release the music he has dedicated himself to writing for over thirty years - he wanted to tell the whole story of his journey, from his first tentative steps to bringing on board a consultant with years of music experience to help with everything from music production to image to the recording, marketing and release of his songs.



"There will be regular posts, a little like a musical soap opera, so you can see how I am developing and if you like what you see maybe you will bring friends to the 'party', as well and help me to travel with you all, as my 'back seat drivers'"



Ken started as a drummer in a band with his brother in early 80s Glasgow, performing with a band which played live at venues around the UK, immediately addicted to the thrill of writing their own material and connecting with audiences. We recorded two EP's in London studios in the late 1980s, before disbanding when his elder brother moved to Los Angeles. He then went on to join a Manchester-based band who embraced the style of such iconic indie overlords as



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Killingkennymusic-100619378478190/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SunterKen

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/killingkennymusic/

Website: https://www.killingkenny.co.uk/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEh8V3PVT8H2hEVUaCn65tQ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Killing Kenny has gone where few fear to tread - some thirty years after giving up on his dreams of being a rock star, he has returned to the studio, determined to make good on his commitment to releasing the music that has lived within him all this time. Documenting his return to music in a series of YouTube videos which have more twists than your average soap opera, he has caught the attention of legendary Scottish producer, John McLaughlin the first results of which can be heard on These Streets, a stunning, Springsteen-esque rock song which you'll be humming along to for weeks!Ken Sunter joined a succession of bands from the early 80s to the late 90s, changing style but never losing his passion for writing songs, whether in his own band or for others. Then, as with so many artists…life began to get in the way. A successful career, a million miles away from the glamour of rock n roll, beckoned and years passed but his love of writing songs never left him but remained untapped.Cut to today and not only is Killing Kenny finally rising from the ashes, he is also looking to reach out to others who feared their chance at a life in music had deserted them, a series of candid and inspirational videos telling his story as it develops. These Streets is his first single and shows that his skill for songwriting has only grown stronger over time. His talent has caught the attention of ace Scottish music producer John McLaughlin, who has previously written and produced global megastars such as Sir Rod Stewart, Westlife and Busted and who has hailed Ken has an artist who has everything it takes to become a huge star himself.Listen to These Streets by Killing Kenny here: https://soundcloud.com/quite-great-457999490/killing-kenny-these-streets/s-6pn7g9Q8s4yNow based in Glasgow, when Ken Sunter saw an opportunity to pick up a life in music which he feared had gone forever, he took it with both hands. However, he wanted to do more than simply release the music he has dedicated himself to writing for over thirty years - he wanted to tell the whole story of his journey, from his first tentative steps to bringing on board a consultant with years of music experience to help with everything from music production to image to the recording, marketing and release of his songs."There will be regular posts, a little like a musical soap opera, so you can see how I am developing and if you like what you see maybe you will bring friends to the 'party', as well and help me to travel with you all, as my 'back seat drivers'"Ken started as a drummer in a band with his brother in early 80s Glasgow, performing with a band which played live at venues around the UK, immediately addicted to the thrill of writing their own material and connecting with audiences. We recorded two EP's in London studios in the late 1980s, before disbanding when his elder brother moved to Los Angeles. He then went on to join a Manchester-based band who embraced the style of such iconic indie overlords as New Order and The Smiths. After this brief involvement he then joined a London-based band due to relocation. Although always performing as a drummer during live venue gigs, his passion was for writing material for the bands. When he stopped performing live in the late 90s, he then concentrated on song writing, submitting material to other bands and solo artists, as well as working on various theatre-based projects.Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Killingkennymusic-100619378478190/Twitter: https://twitter.com/SunterKenInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/killingkennymusic/Website: https://www.killingkenny.co.uk/Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEh8V3PVT8H2hEVUaCn65tQ



