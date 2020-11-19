Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Incredible 'Good News' Track List

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
In the countdown to the release of her highly anticipated debut album, Good News, OUT NOVEMBER 20TH, Megan Thee Stallion
has revealed her staggering album track list.
TRACK LIST:
Shots Fired
Circles
Cry Baby ft. DaBaby
Do It On The Tip ft. City Girls
& Hot Girl Meg
Sugar Baby
Movie ft. Lil Durk
Freaky Girls ft. SZA
Body
What's New
Work That
Intercourse ft. Popcaan and Mustard
Go Crazy ft. Big Sean
& 2 Chainz
Don't Rock Me To Sleep
Outside
Savage
Remix ft. Beyoncé
Girls in the Hood
Don't Stop ft. Young Thug
With features from none other than City Girls, Da Baby, Lil Durk, SZA, Popcaan, Mustard, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Beyoncé and Young Thug, Good News is packed with incredible collaborations, as well as numerous solo tracks from Thee Stallion, including the gold-certified smash hit 'Girls in the Hood', which has garnered over 152 million streams to date.
Good News takes its title from Megan's ethos that in the midst of everything negative going on in the world, we all have the ability to make and become our own good news. Megan Thee Stallion's Good News is here to inspire listeners everywhere and to bring fun back into the everyday.
The announcement of Good News follows Megan's five BET Awards, including Hip Hop Artist Of The Year as well as an MTV VMA Award for 'Savage', GQ's Rapper of the Year and an honor by TIME in the TIME100, its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. Megan Thee Stallion
is also set to perform at the 2020 American Music
Awards, where she will be debuting a brand new track.