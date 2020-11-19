Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Incredible 'Good News' Track List





TRACK LIST:

Shots Fired

Circles

Cry Baby ft. DaBaby

Do It On The Tip ft.

Sugar Baby

Movie ft. Lil Durk

Freaky Girls ft. SZA

Body

What's New

Work That

Intercourse ft. Popcaan and Mustard

Go Crazy ft.

Don't Rock Me To Sleep

Outside



Girls in the Hood

Don't Stop ft. Young Thug



With features from none other than City Girls, Da Baby, Lil Durk, SZA, Popcaan, Mustard, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Beyoncé and Young Thug, Good News is packed with incredible collaborations, as well as numerous solo tracks from Thee Stallion, including the gold-certified smash hit 'Girls in the Hood', which has garnered over 152 million streams to date.



Good News takes its title from Megan's ethos that in the midst of everything negative going on in the world, we all have the ability to make and become our own good news. Megan Thee Stallion's Good News is here to inspire listeners everywhere and to bring fun back into the everyday.



