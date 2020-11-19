Mickey Guyton Set To Perform On The Kelly Clarkson Show November 19





Mickey is also set to perform a cover of Bob Dylan's "



Mickey just released a special NPR Tiny Desk Concert: NPR praises, "Guyton raises the rafters and distills emotion with impeccable clarity. Her high notes thrill, her nuance in storytelling captivates. A star for our times claims her place."



Last month, Mickey performed her current single "Heaven Down Here" as part of the CMT



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Capitol Nashville/Universal Music's Mickey Guyton will perform the sultry "Salt" from her acclaimed EP Bridges on The Kelly Clarkson Show tomorrow, November 19 (check local listings). Mickey co-wrote all six tracks on Bridges including "Salt" along with Jesse Frasure, Cary Barlowe and Steven Lee Olsen.Mickey is also set to perform a cover of Bob Dylan's " Make You Feel My Love " on tonight's "Stand Up For Heroes" event airing at 9pm ET on ABC News Live, TikTok, Facebook Watch, Cheddar, Twitch and Armed Forces Network. Additional guests include Sheryl Crow, Tiffany Haddish, Brad Paisley as well as Bruce Springsteen and more information can be found at: standup.bobwoodrufffoundation.org/Mickey just released a special NPR Tiny Desk Concert: NPR praises, "Guyton raises the rafters and distills emotion with impeccable clarity. Her high notes thrill, her nuance in storytelling captivates. A star for our times claims her place."Last month, Mickey performed her current single "Heaven Down Here" as part of the CMT Music Awards. CMT and MTV also premiered the official music video for "Heaven Down Here." Directed by Sarah McColgan, the timely track and video display a relevant reflection of the world and a plea to God through Guyton's lens. Mickey Guyton was born in Arlington, Texas and began singing in church at a young age. She was drawn to a variety of artists with big voices including Dolly Parton, Cece Winans, Whitney Houston and LeAnn Rimes. After signing to Capitol Records Nashville, Mickey's first appearance was an all-star concert at the White House captured by PBS. In 2015 she released her self-titled EP featuring her debut single "Better Than You Left Me." The following year she was nominated for her first Academy of Country Music Award for New Female Vocalist. Mickey returned to the ACM Awards in 2019 performing "I'm Standing With You" from the BREAKTHROUGH movie soundtrack alongside Chrissy Metz, Carrie Underwood, Lauren Alaina and Maddie & Tae. This last year, Mickey performed her first solo ACM Awards performance of "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" with labelmate Keith Urban's accompaniment on piano. The performance, which HITS called "…a Whitney Houston/Beyoncé power-vocal rendition of the glass-ceiling reckoning…" was named one of the best performances of the night. Mickey released her EP, Bridges, on September 11, which includes "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?", hailed by Variety as "country music's song of the year", as well as, "Black Like Me," a song Mickey co-wrote in March 2019 at a cross-genre writing camp. Due to demand, "Black Like Me" was released in June and has been praised by critics and fans alike. Her latest single "Heaven Down Here" was written in recent months as a plea to God to spare a little love for this world in need. Mickey and her music have been featured recently by The New York Times, CBS This Morning, NPR, Today, Billboard, The Los Angeles Times, Entertainment Weekly, ELLE, The Washington Post, Paste, Rolling Stone, The Wall Street Journal, American Songwriter and Pollstar.



