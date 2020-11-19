Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Latin 19/11/2020

RBD Releases Long Awaited New Single "Siempre He Estado Aqui"

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) For the first time in 12 years, the Mexican phenomenon that changed music history, RBD releases a new single "Siempre He Estado Aquí" on all digital platforms today.
The song marks a new era for the group as it begins to write history once again. Different activities will take place this week in support of the new single, culminating with the group's global virtual concert on December 26th, that will reunite the legendary band.

"Siempre He Estado Aquí" is a nostalgic pop song with very real lyrics in the unmistakable pop style of RBD. Fans will be able to relive the nostalgia from RBD's early hits that made the group a worldwide phenomenon. This new song could also be the entry ticket for 600 lucky fans who will have the opportunity to participate in a TikTok challenge where they can compete to join RBD during the December 26th live stream.

In addition to dropping new music today, the group members will also continue to give a sneak preview of the virtual concert during the second episode of "Behind the Stream," airing tonight on Twitch.

During the first episode, more than 18,000 followers connected, making #RBDontwitch become a worldwide Trending Topic. The new episode will be available today at 5PM PT / 7PM MX / 8PM ET through https://www.twitch.tv/rbd_seroparecer.

In less than six days since its launch, the #SiempreHeEstadoAqui challenge already exceeds 8.6 million videos on TikTok.
"Siempre He Estado Aquí" is a song that speaks for itself.
For more information, news and to purchase your tickets for 'Ser O Parecer' visit:
https://www.seroparecer.world/tickets
https://instagram.com/seroparecer.live
https://twitter.com/seroparecerlive
https://www.facebook.com/seroparecer.live
https://www.twitch.tv/rbd_seroparecer






Most read news of the week
Aluna Reveals Official Music Video For 'The Recipe'
Chicago Rapper Dreadrock Release A Music Video For The Song Trip
Johanna Warren Releases Grunge-Inspired 'Twisted' Video
Chris Young Enlists One Of His 'Famous Friends' For Newest Single
Rising UK Noisemakers, Perfectparachutepicture, Are Primed To Release Their Explosive New Single "Lonely Landslide," On November 27, 2020
Meryl Streep Raps In 'The Prom,' According To Ryan Murphy
Mary J. Blige's Second Album Set For 2CD, Double Vinyl And A Special Edition 3LP
'LiveXLive Presents The Show' Debuting With Grammy Nominee Wiz Khalifa!
R&B Artist Emanuel Announces Sophomore EP, Session 2: Transformation, To Be Released December 4


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0222950 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013659000396729 secs