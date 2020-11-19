RBD Releases Long Awaited New Single "Siempre He Estado Aqui"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) For the first time in 12 years, the Mexican phenomenon that changed music history, RBD releases a new single "Siempre He Estado Aquí" on all digital platforms today.

The song marks a new era for the group as it begins to write history once again. Different activities will take place this week in support of the new single, culminating with the group's global virtual concert on December 26th, that will reunite the legendary band.



"Siempre He Estado Aquí" is a nostalgic pop song with very real lyrics in the unmistakable pop style of RBD. Fans will be able to relive the nostalgia from RBD's early hits that made the group a worldwide phenomenon. This new song could also be the entry ticket for 600 lucky fans who will have the opportunity to participate in a TikTok challenge where they can compete to join RBD during the December 26th live stream.



In addition to dropping new music today, the group members will also continue to give a sneak preview of the virtual concert during the second episode of "Behind the Stream," airing tonight on Twitch.



During the first episode, more than 18,000 followers connected, making #RBDontwitch become a worldwide Trending Topic. The new episode will be available today at 5PM PT / 7PM MX / 8PM ET through https://www.twitch.tv/rbd_seroparecer.



In less than six days since its launch, the #SiempreHeEstadoAqui challenge already exceeds 8.6 million videos on TikTok.

"Siempre He Estado Aquí" is a song that speaks for itself.

