Since 1724, the House of Rémy New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rémy Martin announces "Ground's Melody," a two-part content series featuring multi-platinum GRAMMY nominated artist 6LACK. In the series, 6LACK reveals how music, just like Rémy Martin, is strongly influenced by where it was created; both entities rooted in cultures of excellence. The first episode released highlights the local sounds of music from Atlanta."In my hometown of Atlanta, everything from the clothes that people wore around me, to the food I grew up eating, to the music I heard while growing up, has inspired my style, sound and who I am today," said 6LACK. "I loved working with Rémy Martin because they have acknowledged and can relate to how local communities have an influence on not only our work, but also the culture - Ground's Melody is a tribute to that."In music creation and cognac production, there is an admiration for the communities that foster a culture of excellence. With music, there is a figurative beat of a city, neighborhood, streets, territory: all of these places infused with the heart and soul of those living there that create a distinct sound signature to that ground. Rémy Martin cognacs are produced only in the Fine Champagne region of Cognac, France, making it unique in its quality and craft. This physical ground which has cultivated Rémy Martin's legacy and spirit is the reason the cognac house stands firmly behind its terroir."We are incredibly proud to team up with 6LACK to highlight the deep-rooted, shared values between music and cognac excellence," said Tina Reejsinghani, Vice President at Rémy Martin Americas. "At Rémy Martin we celebrate the people, time and terroir that craft our cognac and 6LACK's dedication to excellence has truly inspired us."Historically, Rémy Martin has celebrated the sounds that bring communities together. The Rémy Producers series honored the exploration of new sounds from local level artists and created a new platform for music producers and DJs. This program provided these emerging artists with mentorship from industry leaders, including Grammy-award winning talent. This past summer, Rémy Martin announced the first-ever "House Beats Challenge," led by globally recognized music producers, where fans had the chance to submit a beat using sounds from their home for a chance to win a VIP event with talent to foster mentorship. The release of "Ground's Melody" is the next chapter in Rémy Martin's legacy of celebrating community and collective excellence in the global music scene.Episode two of "Ground's Melody" will be released in the coming weeks and will highlight a different major city that had an equally impactful role in 6LACK's journey to music excellence. Discover more on social at @remymartinus. For more information on Rémy Martin visit www.remymartin.com.Pronounced "Black," the alternative R&B artist and three-time GRAMMY-nominated rapper/singer/songwriter, 6LACK is the #2 most streamed R&B artist behind Frank Ocean. His debut project FREE 6LACK recently went platinum, and his sophomore album released East Atlanta Love Letter (now certified GOLD) to critical acclaim and peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200 and #1 on the Top R&B Albums. 6LACK has been the most featured artist of 2019-2020 with over 30 features, and hasn't missed a beat releasing his latest project 6 PC HOT EP, which went top 5 on the R&B Charts addition to its R&B debut, 6pc opened at No. 11 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and at No. 15 on the all-genre Billboard 200.Since 1724, the House of Rémy Martin has produced premium spirits that consistently appeal to the world's most discerning connoisseurs. A profound love of the land, a continuity of family ownership and a passionate commitment to excellence has sustained Rémy Martin for nearly three centuries. As a result of its masterful production and generations of tradition in Cognac, the House of Rémy Martin today produces Fine Champagne Cognacs, including Rémy Martin® XO, Rémy Martin® Tercet, Rémy Martin 1738® Accord Royal and Rémy Martin® V.S.O.P. For additional information, visit www.RemyMartin.com.



