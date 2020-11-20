Ne-Yo, Michael Buffer And More A-List Talent Round Out Program For Mike Tyson's Return To The Ring Against Roy Jones Jr. On November 28, 2020







It is the first live sporting event produced under Mike Tyson's New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Viral entertainment platform, Triller announced today that Grammy-Award winning singer songwriter, actor, producer Ne-Yo will be performing the National Anthem before Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. enter the ring at next week's highly anticipated event. Michael Buffer, who's distinct announcing style has deemed him a cultural icon, is confirmed to announce the main event of Tyson vs. Jones, and UFC Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya will commentate the fight alongside Boxing Hall of Famer and Olympic Champion, Sugar Ray Leonard and sportscaster, Al Bernstein. Jim Gray is slated to host the pre- and post-fight interviews, while Barrie Eget will announce the undercard fights and sports anchor, Ernesto Amador will serve as the primary Spanish commentator. The fight can be ordered on Pay-Per-View through cable and satellite providers and is also available on PPV streaming at www.tysonontriller.com. The event is $49.99. Ne-Yo has sold a cumulative 20+ million adjusted albums worldwide, won three GRAMMY awards and been honored with a total of 14 nominations. He has proven to be as powerful with his pen as he is in the recording studio and on stage, penning bangers like Rihanna's "Unfaithful," "Russian Roulette," and "Take a Bow," along with Beyoncé's 2006 breakup anthem " Irreplaceable " and songs for such artists as Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Celine Dion, among others. In addition to "World of Dance," Ne-Yo's film and television credits include "Save the Last Dance," "Battle: Los Angeles," "Stomp the Yard," George Lucas' "Red Tails," "Empire," "The Wiz Live!" and "Step Up: High Water" now in his 3rd season debuting on Starz."Opening for a fight of this magnitude is an honor and I can't wait to witness one of the most noteworthy nights of the decade. I may be performing, but I am a fan at the end of the day and I look forward to witnessing this once in a lifetime lineup," says Ne-Yo.Famed ring announcer, Michael Buffer has signed on to announce the historic return of Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. Known for his iconic voice and announcing style, the sports world will welcome Buffer back to the ring as he announces another renowned event. During his illustrious career, Buffer has lent his voice to MC some of the biggest sporting events of his lifetime including the MLB World Series, the Stanley World Cup Finals, and the NBA Finals.Commentating the unforgettable program is a unique lineup of industry megastars whose event narration will only add another layer of notoriety to the night. Undefeated UFC Middleweight Champion and one of MMA's Pound-for-Pound Best, Israel "The Last Stylebender" Adesanya will join Boxing Hall of Famer and Olympic Champion, Sugar Ray Leonard as they commentate alongside legendary boxing play-by-play analyst, Al Bernstein."It's surreal that I'm actually given the opportunity to witness these two LIVING LEGENDS compete ringside! I grew up watching these two boxing icons in the ring and am honored to be on the sidelines commentating on one of the greatest comeback fights of all time," said Israel Adesanya."I've never seen a night with so many iconic names on the program. This matchup is something I thought I'd only see in my dreams, but here we are," says Sugar Ray Leonard.Hosted by Mario Lopez, the highly-anticipated return of Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. headlines the four-hour live event that will air globally on November 28th at 8pm ET, with the three-hour main card beginning at 9:00pm ET on Pay-Per-View through cable and satellite providers and PPV streaming on www.TysonOnTriller.com.The PPV fight card includes Tyson vs. Jones Jr., Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson, Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan, and Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter. The memorable night will also include multi-song performances by DaBaby, Lil Wayne, French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, and YG.It is the first live sporting event produced under Mike Tyson's Legends Only League, a next-generation sports venture that gives audiences the opportunity to see their favorite sports legends in action. Producers include: Mike Tyson, Sophie Watts, Johnny Ryan Jr., Azim Spicer, Kiki Tyson, Jimmy Burchfield Jr., Ryan Kavanaugh, Bobby Sarnevesht and Nakisa Bidarian.



