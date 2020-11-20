LiveXLive, American Airlines And Mastercard Partner For A One Night Exclusive LiveXLive Event With Bebe Rexha





Two-time Grammy Award-nominee,



American Airlines AAdvantage Mastercard credit card holders will be able to access a free ticket to the acoustic concert. Tickets are available for the public on LiveXLive's website and will be available until the day of the performance with a variety of ticket packages starting at $9.99, including VIP ticket bundles and a LiveXLive subscription. The audience will also get access to purchase merch packages, as well as virtual meet-and-greets with Bebe Rexha.

"LiveXLive is delighted to partner with

"I'm very excited to bring this Priceless experience to my fans just in time for the holiday season. Thanks to American Airlines, Mastercard and LiveXLive for bringing this performance to life," said Bebe Rexha.



LiveXLive's owned and produced franchises including our pay-per-view (PPV) series and our LiveXLive Presents, free to air concert series, are part of the company's strategic growth of LiveXLive branded and owned properties across various genres of music and entertainment alike.



Diamond-selling and two-time Grammy-nominated New York City native New York, NY (Top40 Charts) LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne, Slacker Radio and React Presents, announced today the launch of pay-per-view concert 'A Night With Bebe Rexha' presented by American Airlines and Mastercard.Two-time Grammy Award-nominee, Bebe Rexha will host a virtual acoustic concert exclusively on LiveXLive for her fans in partnership with American Airlines and Mastercard. 'A Night with Bebe Rexha' will be a Priceless virtual event connecting fans with their passion for music and hear the 10x Platinum, Diamond-selling icon perform her hit songs that have topped the charts in Pop and Country. The acoustic concert will be streamed across LiveXLive's platform on December 17th 8PM EST AND 5PM PST.American Airlines AAdvantage Mastercard credit card holders will be able to access a free ticket to the acoustic concert. Tickets are available for the public on LiveXLive's website and will be available until the day of the performance with a variety of ticket packages starting at $9.99, including VIP ticket bundles and a LiveXLive subscription. The audience will also get access to purchase merch packages, as well as virtual meet-and-greets with Bebe Rexha."LiveXLive is delighted to partner with Bebe Rexha and American Airlines and Mastercard, bringing her fans together from all around the globe during this festive and celebratory time," said Jackie Stone, Chief Marketing Officer of LiveXLive."I'm very excited to bring this Priceless experience to my fans just in time for the holiday season. Thanks to American Airlines, Mastercard and LiveXLive for bringing this performance to life," said Bebe Rexha.LiveXLive's owned and produced franchises including our pay-per-view (PPV) series and our LiveXLive Presents, free to air concert series, are part of the company's strategic growth of LiveXLive branded and owned properties across various genres of music and entertainment alike.Diamond-selling and two-time Grammy-nominated New York City native Bebe Rexha is a musical force to be reckoned with. Her RIAA Gold-certified debut album Expectations (released June 2018 on Warner Records) contained the Platinum single "I'm a Mess" and global chart-topping smash "Meant to Be" (featuring Florida Georgia Line), now RIAA Certified Diamond. "Meant to Be" held the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for a record-setting 50 straight weeks, the longest reign ever by a female lead artist, and won Top Country Song at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards and Best Collaboration at the 2018 iHeart Radio Music Awards. It was subsequently nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 61st annual Grammy Awards® in February 2019, where Bebe was also nominated for Best New Artist. Early in her career, Bebe won the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences' Best Teen Songwriter Award, and then formally burst onto the scene when she wrote "The Monster," a worldwide hit for Eminem and Rihanna that was certified 6x Platinum by the RIAA. Bebe went on to co-write and carry the instantly recognizable hook for the 3x Platinum "Hey Mama," by David Guetta, which was nominated for a Billboard Music Award for Top Dance/Electronic Song. Bebe also hit #1 on the Billboard Pop and Rap charts with her 5x Platinum " Me, Myself & I " with G-Eazy. In 2017, Bebe released the critically acclaimed EPs, All Your Fault: Part 1 (with the Platinum single " I Got You "), and All Your Fault: Part 2 (with "Meant to Be"). Now in 2020, Bebe has amassed almost 4 billion YouTube views and over 12 billion total global streams and counting. In conjunction with Grammy® Week 2019, Bebe launched the Grammy® Music Education Coalition's (GMEC) national campaign on behalf of its new All-Star Ambassador program, whose members also include Luis Fonsi, Rita Ora, Kristin Chenoweth, Regina Spektor and others. In October, 2020, Bebe released her brand new single, "Baby, I'm Jealous" feat. Doja Cat, which is the first track from her forthcoming Spring, 2021 album.



