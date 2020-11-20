Harlem Rapper Sheck Wes Gets Ready For NBA Draft Night With New Track & Video "2020 Draft"





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Harlem rapper and basketball enthusiast Sheck Wes has released a new track - aptly titled - "2020 Draft." Earlier today, Sheck posted to socials that he has been in training camps and in talks with teams, warming up the baseline for the new release. The song which comes with its official music video follows Sheck's signature combination of hard hitting song balanced with his entertaining personality. Sheck Wes recruits Ronnie 2K, Zack Bia, John O, Moe Black, Mok Lite, Father Steve, Cian Moore, Kidthewiz, and Sturdy Max all of which can be seen in the comedic visual. In "2020 DRAFT" we see Sheck in training mode, "showtiming" in subway cars, dribbling on the courts and all around being the larger than life New York personality we have come to know.The " Mo Bamba " phenom soundtracked a summer and beyond with his viral hit. Since then he's released a debut album Mudboy (2018, Cactus Jack/ G.O.O.D. Music/ Interscope Records) walked countless fashion shows in New York, Paris, Dubai, London, starred in Kanye West's opera and more recently, splitting his time between Harlem and Senegal to build community projects and youth programs in the region. The 22 year old Jackboi artist has travelled the globe performing his high energy tracks and adding his signature as features on tracks with Juice Wrld, Chase B, DJ Snake, and more. Now at work on his follow up album (coming out in 2021), Sheck Wes continues to create music that riles up any crowd with his larger than life personality and signature sound.




