VanJess "Slow Down" On Their Enchanting New Single

VanJess have previously worked with KAYTRANADA, Ari Lennox, and Xavier Omăr, to name but a few, and within the past three months have collaborated with some of their most acclaimed peers on songs including "Stickin'" (Sinead Harnett and Masego, who appeared on VanJess' 2018 debut LP), "I Had A Love Song" (Ant Saunders), and "Floating" (Mannywellz). New York, NY (Top40 Charts) VanJess present their new single "Slow Down," on Keep Cool/RCA Records. The blues-y track follows on the heels of the "gorgeous soul-R&B bop" (Teen Vogue) " Come Over " and the "sensual and laid-back vibe" (LADYGUNN) of "High & Dry."On "Slow Down," the sister duo's on-point harmonies are accentuated by a brassy saxophone line and romantic production from Snakehips & Jonah Christian. The song is a sweet, slow jam that swirls the grooviness of " Come Over " and the sensuality of "High & Dry" together for an enchanting sonic treat.Last week, VanJess showed off their untouchable vocal talents in a live rendition of their latest single "High & Dry." Outfitted in traditional African dress and jewelry, the sisters perform against a classic Californian backdrop, fusing their Nigerian and American roots into a worldliness that shines through in their music. Their relaxed and fun-loving sister dynamic is also on full display, with synced dance moves and harmonies that melt together.VanJess' 2018 debut album 'Silk Canvas' was praised by Pitchfork for its "captivating fusion of 90's R&B with contemporary electronic touches." That record boasts features from some of the genre's finest contemporaries from more established acts like GoldLink to exciting newcomers Leikeli47, Berhana & Little Simz. The sisters' collaborations and sultry, crooning vocals prove that they are a "two-piece cultivating their own strand of R&B" (Vogue).Growing up between Lagos, Nigeria, and California, VanJess has brought an entirely new take to contemporary R&B, one that pays tribute to '90s greats like TLC, SWV, and Aaliyah, while instinctually inciting an inimitable style. The sisters cut their teeth online with a string of viral covers, bursting onto the scene with their self-released debut album, a definitive R&B statement, and a smooth, seductive record that took the R&B world by storm.VanJess have previously worked with KAYTRANADA, Ari Lennox, and Xavier Omăr, to name but a few, and within the past three months have collaborated with some of their most acclaimed peers on songs including "Stickin'" (Sinead Harnett and Masego, who appeared on VanJess' 2018 debut LP), "I Had A Love Song" (Ant Saunders), and "Floating" (Mannywellz).



