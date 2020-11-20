Eddie Vedder Unveils New Tracks "Matter Of Time" & "Say Hi" Following Venture Into Cures



Additionally, he shared an animated music video for the powerful, passionate, and poetic "Matter of Time" and live video for "Say Hi," an oft-sought after live favorite now officially available for the first time. Plus, a special pre-order just went live for the limited-edition "Matter of Time"/ "Say Hi" 7-inch vinyl, releasing soon.

Fans may reserve the vinyl and limited-edition event poster (designed by renowned contemporary illustrator and artist Munk One, with all proceeds benefiting EBRP).



Eddie personally premiered both songs as part of Venture Into Cures. As co-founders of EB Research Partnership (EBRP), Jill and



The event showcased uplifting stories about individuals and families living with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) alongside appearances and performances from celebrity friends to educate viewers about EB and raise critical funds for research toward a cure for EB and other rare diseases.



Produced by Door Knocker Media and Seed Entertainment, an all-star cast of guests graced the show, namely Judd Apatow, Bradley Cooper,



EB is a life-threatening genetic disorder that affects approximately 500,000 people worldwide. Called "Butterfly Children" because their skin is as fragile as the wings of a butterfly, children with EB face severe pain, open external and internal wounds, and a grueling daily bandaging process. There is currently no treatment or cure for EB, however EBRP's innovative Venture Philanthropy model is helping to fast-track not only a cure for EB, but therapies that could affect thousands of other rare diseases.



As the largest global organization supporting EB research, EBRP has funded 80 projects through their innovative model, directly impacting the clinical landscape. Through EBRP's work, clinical trials for EB have increased by 15 times, including four Phase III clinical trials, the final phase before the FDA considers approval for a new therapy.

Learn more about the Venture Into Cures live show at www.ventureintocures.org.

Learn more about the life-changing work of EBRP at www.ebresearch.org

eddievedder.lnk.to/MatterOfTime

shop.pearljam.com/products/eddie-vedder-matter-of-time-b-w-say-hi-vinyl-7

www.ohanamerch.com/collections/eddie-vedder/products/eb-venture-into-cures-event-poster

www.nugs.net New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the global broadcast of Venture Into Cures, last night Eddie Vedder released a pair of singles—"Matter of Time" and "Say Hi."Additionally, he shared an animated music video for the powerful, passionate, and poetic "Matter of Time" and live video for "Say Hi," an oft-sought after live favorite now officially available for the first time. Plus, a special pre-order just went live for the limited-edition "Matter of Time"/ "Say Hi" 7-inch vinyl, releasing soon.Fans may reserve the vinyl and limited-edition event poster (designed by renowned contemporary illustrator and artist Munk One, with all proceeds benefiting EBRP).Eddie personally premiered both songs as part of Venture Into Cures. As co-founders of EB Research Partnership (EBRP), Jill and Eddie Vedder proudly presented the digital event livestreamed free to viewers around the world on the official YouTube channels and Facebook pages of both Eddie Vedder and Pearl Jam as well as on the EBRP site and social media platforms and NUGS.net. Fans everywhere tuned in to support.The event showcased uplifting stories about individuals and families living with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) alongside appearances and performances from celebrity friends to educate viewers about EB and raise critical funds for research toward a cure for EB and other rare diseases.Produced by Door Knocker Media and Seed Entertainment, an all-star cast of guests graced the show, namely Judd Apatow, Bradley Cooper, Laura Dern, Billie Eilish, Chris Hemsworth, Jimmy Kimmel, David Letterman, Gaten Matarazzo, Luis " King Kong " Ortiz, Adam Sandler, and Renée Zellweger. Meanwhile, Jon Batiste, Alessia Cara, Andra Day, Glen Hansard, Adam Levine, Keb' Mo', and Lukas, Micah and Willie Nelson delivered unforgettable and uplifting performances of their own.EB is a life-threatening genetic disorder that affects approximately 500,000 people worldwide. Called "Butterfly Children" because their skin is as fragile as the wings of a butterfly, children with EB face severe pain, open external and internal wounds, and a grueling daily bandaging process. There is currently no treatment or cure for EB, however EBRP's innovative Venture Philanthropy model is helping to fast-track not only a cure for EB, but therapies that could affect thousands of other rare diseases.As the largest global organization supporting EB research, EBRP has funded 80 projects through their innovative model, directly impacting the clinical landscape. Through EBRP's work, clinical trials for EB have increased by 15 times, including four Phase III clinical trials, the final phase before the FDA considers approval for a new therapy.Learn more about the Venture Into Cures live show at www.ventureintocures.org.Learn more about the life-changing work of EBRP at www.ebresearch.orgeddievedder.lnk.to/MatterOfTimeshop.pearljam.com/products/eddie-vedder-matter-of-time-b-w-say-hi-vinyl-7www.ohanamerch.com/collections/eddie-vedder/products/eb-venture-into-cures-event-posterwww.nugs.net



