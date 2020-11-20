Tickets For Andrea Bocelli's Highly Anticpated Global Livestream Concert Believe In Christmas On Sale Today





December 13th - Livestream #5: Australia, New Zealand & Asia (20.00 AEDT, 22.00 NZDT & 18.00 JST & KST) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tickets for world-renowned artist Andrea Bocelli's exclusive global livestream event, 'Believe in Christmas' are on-sale starting today. After smashing live stream records with an historic Easter performance at Milan's Duomo, Bocelli returns this holiday season with a new album Believe (Sugar/Decca Records) and a spectacular live event from the stunning Teatro Regio di Parma opera house in Italy on December 12. Tickets for 'Believe in Christmas' can be purchased starting today and will be available to stream for fans globally.Filmed in the round, this one-off, multi-camera event featuring Andrea, musicians and special guests, will be streamed to fans around the world, time-zoned to specific regions (see times below). Bocelli is teaming up with creative director Franco Dragone (best known for his ground-breaking work with Cirque Du Soleil) for a magical performance to usher in the festive season.Bocelli's "Believe in Christmas" is being promoted and produced by Driift, the pioneering UK-based business behind acclaimed online ticketed events for Nick Cave, Niall Horan, Laura Marling, Dermot Kennedy, Biffy Clyro and James Bay. As befits such a special occasion this will be a one-off live event only. Ticket purchase to the livestream is the only way to see Andrea's performance in this extraordinary theatre.The livestream announcement accompanies the release of Bocelli's new album Believe, a poignant and personal collection of songs, celebrating the power of music to soothe the soul. Co-produced by Steven Mercurio and Haydn Bendall, Believe features duets with Alison Krauss and Cecilia Bartoli - two singers whose distinctive voices are celebrated around the world. The album also includes a previously unreleased track from the late, great Italian composer Ennio Morricone. Believe also features 'Gratia Plena' - the closing song from the critically acclaimed new movie, Fatima.In a moment that made the world stand still, Bocelli broke multiple records with an emotionally-charged solo performance streamed live from the Duomo in Milan. Bocelli's record-breaking 'Music for Hope' performance at Easter from the historic Duomo cathedral in Milan which was watched live by millions around the globe. As one of the biggest musical livestream performances of all-time and with over 3 million peak concurrent viewers, it achieved the largest simultaneous audience for a classical livestream in YouTube history. The video received more than 28 million views from across the globe in its first 24 hours.Bocelli returns this December with an inspiring concert event aimed to deliver an uplifting message of love, healing and hope during a time when the world needs it most.Livestream times around the globe include:December 12th - Livestream #1: Italy, Europe & UK (21.00 CET / 20.00 GMT)December 12th - Livestream #2: South America (20.00 BRT & ART)December 12th - Livestream #3: East Coast North America (20.00 EST)December 12th - Livestream #4: West Coast North America & Central America (20.00 PST /22.00 CST)December 13th - Livestream #5: Australia, New Zealand & Asia (20.00 AEDT, 22.00 NZDT & 18.00 JST & KST)



