Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Classical 20/11/2020

Tickets For Andrea Bocelli's Highly Anticpated Global Livestream Concert Believe In Christmas On Sale Today

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tickets for world-renowned artist Andrea Bocelli's exclusive global livestream event, 'Believe in Christmas' are on-sale starting today. After smashing live stream records with an historic Easter performance at Milan's Duomo, Bocelli returns this holiday season with a new album Believe (Sugar/Decca Records) and a spectacular live event from the stunning Teatro Regio di Parma opera house in Italy on December 12. Tickets for 'Believe in Christmas' can be purchased starting today and will be available to stream for fans globally.

Filmed in the round, this one-off, multi-camera event featuring Andrea, musicians and special guests, will be streamed to fans around the world, time-zoned to specific regions (see times below). Bocelli is teaming up with creative director Franco Dragone (best known for his ground-breaking work with Cirque Du Soleil) for a magical performance to usher in the festive season.

Bocelli's "Believe in Christmas" is being promoted and produced by Driift, the pioneering UK-based business behind acclaimed online ticketed events for Nick Cave, Niall Horan, Laura Marling, Dermot Kennedy, Biffy Clyro and James Bay. As befits such a special occasion this will be a one-off live event only. Ticket purchase to the livestream is the only way to see Andrea's performance in this extraordinary theatre.

The livestream announcement accompanies the release of Bocelli's new album Believe, a poignant and personal collection of songs, celebrating the power of music to soothe the soul. Co-produced by Steven Mercurio and Haydn Bendall, Believe features duets with Alison Krauss and Cecilia Bartoli - two singers whose distinctive voices are celebrated around the world. The album also includes a previously unreleased track from the late, great Italian composer Ennio Morricone. Believe also features 'Gratia Plena' - the closing song from the critically acclaimed new movie, Fatima.

In a moment that made the world stand still, Bocelli broke multiple records with an emotionally-charged solo performance streamed live from the Duomo in Milan. Bocelli's record-breaking 'Music for Hope' performance at Easter from the historic Duomo cathedral in Milan which was watched live by millions around the globe. As one of the biggest musical livestream performances of all-time and with over 3 million peak concurrent viewers, it achieved the largest simultaneous audience for a classical livestream in YouTube history. The video received more than 28 million views from across the globe in its first 24 hours.

Bocelli returns this December with an inspiring concert event aimed to deliver an uplifting message of love, healing and hope during a time when the world needs it most.

Livestream times around the globe include:
December 12th - Livestream #1: Italy, Europe & UK (21.00 CET / 20.00 GMT)
December 12th - Livestream #2: South America (20.00 BRT & ART)
December 12th - Livestream #3: East Coast North America (20.00 EST)
December 12th - Livestream #4: West Coast North America & Central America (20.00 PST /22.00 CST)
December 13th - Livestream #5: Australia, New Zealand & Asia (20.00 AEDT, 22.00 NZDT & 18.00 JST & KST)






Most read news of the week
Rising UK Noisemakers, Perfectparachutepicture, Are Primed To Release Their Explosive New Single "Lonely Landslide," On November 27, 2020
Gravehuffer - "Shut Up And Skate / Your Fault"
Justin Bieber Teams Up With T-Mobile For Epic Performance At The '2020 American Music Awards'
Future & Lil Uzi Vert Drop 'Pluto X Baby Pluto' Deluxe Album
After 15 Straight Weeks On The Charts Chris Gardner's "Second Helpings" Album Now Released In Video Format
R&B Artist Emanuel Announces Sophomore EP, Session 2: Transformation, To Be Released December 4
Killing Kenny Hooks In Legendary Producer John McLaughlin Following Return To Music Career
DCappella, Set To Perform As Part Of Youtube Music Nights On November 20
La Femme Releases New Song And Video "Cool Colorado"


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0192029 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014300346374512 secs