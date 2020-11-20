Bea Miller Shares New Music Video Featuring Amine "Feel Something Different"





At only 21, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bea Miller shares her new music video for "FEEL SOMETHING DIFFERENT". The new collaboration from Miller and critically acclaimed rapper Aminé is featured on Bea's latest EP elated! out now. "FEEL SOMETHING DIFFERENT" is a hypnotic new take on Miller's viral hit "feel something" released last summer. The original track has amassed nearly 200 million streams and its official video has 13 million views, while also becoming a TikTok hit, with 4 billion video views and over 1.5 million TikTok video creations to date.The "FEEL SOMETHING DIFFERENT" video is an experiment in what living through the pandemic in the 1990's would be like. Its characters try to stay connected in a pre-internet world, which ultimately exposes themes of loneliness, boredom and vulnerability. Much the like the song's upbeat tempo is juxtaposed by its candid lyrics, the video is drenched in color while conveying a more subdued sense of longing and alienation. Director Gina Gizella Manning explains, "Working on this video with Bea was seamless - her passion, talent and drive inspires every part of this collaboration. When we had our first meeting about "elated!" pre-covid we were both really drawn to finding a middle ground between reality and 'surreality.' And ironically since the pandemic, this year has really had us drawing inward and seeking help and acceptance from the inside, out. With our use of practical effects we worked to create a world that dissociates reality from mentality. What is real? What is perceived?"Manning has also directed the videos for "hallelujah" and "forever is a lie" with more videos on the way. The connectivity between all of the new videos from elated! was intentional, with the striking clips reflecting the fearless nature of Bea's bold new music as she continues to show her talents as a vocalist and songwriter.Tickets are available now for "Bea Miller Presents the elated! Experience Recorded Live in Los Angeles" on December 12; purchase here. The special event follows her recent return to the stage earlier this month for Save Our Stages, #SOSFest, the three day virtual festival from YouTube Music and the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) to help save independent venues across the U.S.At only 21, Bea Miller has garnered over 2 billion streams to date. She boasts over 11 million monthly listeners on Spotify and 1.5 million Instagram followers. Last year, she collaborated with Jessie Reyez on "FEELS LIKE HOME," 6lack on "it's not u it's me" and UK duo Snakehips on "NEVER GONNA LIKE YOU." In 2019 she made her festival debuts at Lollapalooza, Firefly, Outside Lands, Bumbershoot, Life is Beautiful and Austin City Limits among others, and closed out the year with a second successful headline tour, "sunsets in outerspace," across North America and Europe.



