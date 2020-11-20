Mountain Man To Lead Streaming Concerts Three Thursdays In December









Mountain Man will perform three unique, ticketed streaming concerts on three Thursdays next month - December 3, 10, and 17 - for their Live From the Garden series, airing at 9pm ET each night, with a 72-hour window for rebroadcast. The band filmed the three shows in North Carolina: in the woods, at home, and by the fire. Each night has a different set list, including songs from its debut album, Made the Harbor; its Nonesuch debut album, Magic Ship; and some favorite covers. Tickets are available to purchase here. You can watch a sneak peek at the shows here:Mountain Man - the trio of Amelia Meath, Alexandra Sauser-Monnig, and Molly Sarlé - released Mountain Man Sings Greensleeves, its performance of the traditional English folk song, earlier this month. The song is the latest release in Mountain Man's series of cover singles, which also includes the band's versions of Neil Young's "Through My Sails," the Shaker hymn "Simple Gifts," Kacey Musgraves' "Slow Burn," Wilco's "You and I," John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads," and the Irving Berlin holiday classic "White Christmas." In August 2020, Nonesuch released Mountain Man's live album, Look at Me Don't Look at Me, recorded in November 2018 at Saint Mark's Cathedral in Seattle.




