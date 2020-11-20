Action Bronson Drops Video For "Mongolia" Ft. Hologram & Meyhem Lauren





He has strived to engage all five senses with Only For Dolphins. He has continued his partnership with Morgenstern's Finest Ice New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Action Bronson has dropped the music video for "Mongolia," a standout from his recently released album Only For Dolphins (Loma Vista Recordings). Watch the "Mongolia" music video feat. Hologram and Meyhem Lauren here: https://found.ee/Action_MongoliaVidThe video is a cinematic story of chaos, as Bronson, Hologram and Meyhem Lauren navigate a heist that involves a suitcase full of money, a severed hand, unknown assailants and sipping wine in a convertible on the FDR Drive. "Mongolia" was directed by Zev Deans, who has previously worked with artists like St. Vincent and Denzel Curry.Only For Dolphins - Bronson's first LP since 2018 - was released this fall to raves and a line-up of key appearances that include an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, a freestyle with Funk Flex on the streets of Brooklyn, interviews and song debuts with Zane Lowe, Ebro, and Hot97, rare return appearances to Hot Ones and Sneaker Shopping, a conversation with INTERVIEW Magazine with pitching legend CC Sabathia, an opening day performance for Bonnaroo's star-studded Virtual Roo-Ality live stream event in September and more.Bronson has shared two other videos from Dolphins - including "Latin Grammys" - deemed "a return to form" by Hypebeast - which imagined the rapper as a competitor in the 1995 World's Strongest Man competition (Bronson later talked to the actual winner of that competition - Magnus Ver Magnusson, on ESPN's Dan Le Batard show). Then came "Golden Eye," a float tank vision quest that concludes with Bronson fist bumping a ripped dolphin.He has strived to engage all five senses with Only For Dolphins. He has continued his partnership with Morgenstern's Finest Ice Cream in NYC to create frozen Only For Dolphins treats, inspired by Mesoamerican indigenous flavors. He also is working on a fragrance, designed plush toy dolphins that are available with an album purchase, and he painted the album artwork. Multiple formats of the album are available now.



