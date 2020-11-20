Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 20/11/2020

Action Bronson Drops Video For "Mongolia" Ft. Hologram & Meyhem Lauren

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Action Bronson has dropped the music video for "Mongolia," a standout from his recently released album Only For Dolphins (Loma Vista Recordings). Watch the "Mongolia" music video feat. Hologram and Meyhem Lauren here: https://found.ee/Action_MongoliaVid

The video is a cinematic story of chaos, as Bronson, Hologram and Meyhem Lauren navigate a heist that involves a suitcase full of money, a severed hand, unknown assailants and sipping wine in a convertible on the FDR Drive. "Mongolia" was directed by Zev Deans, who has previously worked with artists like St. Vincent and Denzel Curry.

Only For Dolphins - Bronson's first LP since 2018 - was released this fall to raves and a line-up of key appearances that include an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, a freestyle with Funk Flex on the streets of Brooklyn, interviews and song debuts with Zane Lowe, Ebro, and Hot97, rare return appearances to Hot Ones and Sneaker Shopping, a conversation with INTERVIEW Magazine with pitching legend CC Sabathia, an opening day performance for Bonnaroo's star-studded Virtual Roo-Ality live stream event in September and more.

Bronson has shared two other videos from Dolphins - including "Latin Grammys" - deemed "a return to form" by Hypebeast - which imagined the rapper as a competitor in the 1995 World's Strongest Man competition (Bronson later talked to the actual winner of that competition - Magnus Ver Magnusson, on ESPN's Dan Le Batard show). Then came "Golden Eye," a float tank vision quest that concludes with Bronson fist bumping a ripped dolphin.

He has strived to engage all five senses with Only For Dolphins. He has continued his partnership with Morgenstern's Finest Ice Cream in NYC to create frozen Only For Dolphins treats, inspired by Mesoamerican indigenous flavors. He also is working on a fragrance, designed plush toy dolphins that are available with an album purchase, and he painted the album artwork. Multiple formats of the album are available now.






Most read news of the week
Rising UK Noisemakers, Perfectparachutepicture, Are Primed To Release Their Explosive New Single "Lonely Landslide," On November 27, 2020
Gravehuffer - "Shut Up And Skate / Your Fault"
Justin Bieber Teams Up With T-Mobile For Epic Performance At The '2020 American Music Awards'
Future & Lil Uzi Vert Drop 'Pluto X Baby Pluto' Deluxe Album
After 15 Straight Weeks On The Charts Chris Gardner's "Second Helpings" Album Now Released In Video Format
Killing Kenny Hooks In Legendary Producer John McLaughlin Following Return To Music Career
DCappella, Set To Perform As Part Of Youtube Music Nights On November 20
La Femme Releases New Song And Video "Cool Colorado"
ABC 7 Chicago Captures The Magic Of The Season With A Spectacular New Version Of The BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival Headlined By Jennifer Hudson


© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0182920 secs // 4 () queries in 0.002213716506958 secs